Selma Blair, 54, Rocks a Hot New Hairstyle on the Red Carpet & She Looks SO Gorgeous

Selma Blair looked gorgeous on the red carpet at Variety’s 2026 Power of Women event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, September 23. Her outfit, a white bralette and long matching skirt that showed off her fit figure, was designed by Gwyn. But perhaps the best part of the look was Blair’s hair styled into a choppy blonde pixie cut, with volume and movement, and it really suits her.

Selma Blair Shows Off Gorgeous New Hairstyle

Blair also posted photos on Instagram from the night and revealed what an incredible time she had in the caption. “Last night at @variety Power of Women, a room full of women with so much to say. I was glad to listen,” she wrote. She also revealed she sat at the same table as Bryce Dallas Howard and Jenna Dewan, calling them “the best tablemates, the kind who make a big room feel small.”

Getty Selma Blair attends Variety’s 2026 Power of Women

Getty

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post with supportive messages, including Juliette Lewis, who wrote, “This is beautiful.” Rob Schneider replied, “A true all time beauty!!”

Other reactions include “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi replying with “stunning” and a clapping hands emoji from “Dancing with the Stars” professional Sasha Farber. Blair competed in Season 31 and was partnered with Farber. They finished in twelfth place.

Selma Blair’s Hair Changes & Recovery

Blair has embraced several hair changes in recent years, including proudly displaying her gray hair.

In 2017, she addressed her grays in an Instagram post, HuffPost reports. “Happy Monday. Things to do: turn off Google alert. Stop eating four cupcakes a day. Ask The Daily Mail if they could possibly start using filters. Wear exquisite hats!” she wrote at the time. “I think I have a fantasy I will grow my hair gloriously grey. But it doesn’t seem a real option. Thanks to this thoughtful paparazzi dude who has given me such a warm and fuzzy feeling.”

In a November 2019 post on Instagram, Blair shared a close-up photo of her hair, including gray strands. “For those few interested at an in depth look at hair growth, post chemotherapy for #hsct. I cut my hair short to transition myself and my son for impending baldness. Easy. Baldness came,” she shared. “I didn’t shave head to that end. Of course it fell out. Shiny. Pale dome. Nice enough. It took two months to begin regrowth, and it came in fine and pale and very sparse. I shaved it. It looked too sad.”

In 2018, the “Cruel Intentions” star revealed publicly that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis (MS).

In her post, she shared how the hair grew back a few weeks later, and this was the result. She called it her “thinnish, patchy charcoal head” and said she would try to grow it into a pixie cut or opt for a buzz cut depending on how her hair grows back. But the important takeaway was that she was embracing her hair growth, any hair growth.

She continued, “I will leave it short and grey, something I have never before wanted to do … Embrace. Sure. I’ll try it. Unless…some fancy pants company with a thick checkbook wants to entice me out of dye retirement.”