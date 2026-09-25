See ‘Jerry Maguire’ Star Jonathan Lipnicki All Grown Up in New Appearance

Jonathan Lipnicki, who rose to fame as a child star in “Jerry Maguire,” made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of A24’s “Primetime.”

For the event, Lipnicki opted for a sage-green suit with a black button-up shirt and purple pocket square. He posed alongside a brunette who appeared to be his date.

He also shared an image of himself at the premiere on social media and wrote, “Have a 🪑 TOMORROW! @primetimemovie is out.”

Lipnicki Rose to Fame For His Memorable Role

While his look has changed considerably since his childhood acting days, Lipnicki’s famous glasses were notably absent. He wore glasses as a child before undergoing LASIK eye surgery at 18. He also sported a close-cropped beard for the premiere.

Lipnicki became a household name at just 6 years old when he played Ray Boyd, the young son of Renee Zellweger’s character, Dorothy Boyd, in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire.” The sports romantic comedy also starred Tom Cruise and helped launch Lipnicki into the spotlight.

One of his most memorable moments in the film came when Ray delivered the now-famous line, “The human head weighs eight pounds.” The line was unscripted and became one of the movie’s most recognizable moments.

Lipnicki’s performance earned him a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Child Performance and a Young Artist Award.

He went on to star as George Little in the “Stuart Little” films, further establishing himself as one of the most recognizable young actors of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He has also publicly praised his parents for not pushing him into acting and supporting his dreams throughout the years. he has called them “anti-stage parents” in the past.

Lipnicki Said He Never Walked Away From Acting

Despite his early success, Lipnicki’s appearances on screen became less frequent as he got older. However, he clarified in a 2025 interview with E! News that he never intentionally walked away from acting.

“Really, it was kind of just going to high school,” he told the outlet. “I wasn’t, like, ‘I’m stepping away.’ I still had my agent, I’d audition here and there.”

Lipnicki said he spent his high school years doing many of the same things as his classmates, including playing water polo, attending prom and participating in youth sports.

“I played water polo in high school. I went to prom, I did all the normal stuff. I played youth league sports. So, yeah, [acting] wasn’t the only fixture in my life,” he said.

He also acknowledged that his reduced presence in Hollywood was partly because he simply wasn’t landing roles.

“I auditioned for a lot and I just didn’t get things,” Lipnicki said. “I think that’s OK to say, right? Acting is this thing that I’ve always loved, and sometimes it just doesn’t love you back. And there was a span where I didn’t work for a while and I was pursuing it.”

Now, his appearance in “Primetime” marks another chapter in a career that began when he was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable child actors.