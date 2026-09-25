Jennifer Hudson Chose the Perfect Dress for Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous at Variety’s 2026 Power of Women event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, September 23. She posed for photos on the red carpet in a floor-length dress that fit her perfectly.

Jennifer Hudson Wows on the Red Carpet

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Hudson’s gown was stunning, and to keep the focus on her outfit, she kept her accessories simple, wearing only a gold necklace, a gold bracelet, gold rings, and purple drop earrings. She looked so happy and confident posing for photos, once again proving she is an undeniable style icon.

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Hudson’s dress highlighted her upper body, and she has mastered the skill of focusing on one feature at a time. In 2016, she told People, “I’m a model girl, but it’s okay to be sexy if it’s tasteful. I’m conscious of balance: If I’ve got my legs out, then there’s no need for cleavage to be out. If I have cleavage out, there is no need for my legs to be out. Don’t overdo it. To me, those subtleties are crucial.”

In the same interview, she also stressed the importance of dressing comfortably and being able to sit in what you are wearing. “You can’t sell a look if you are not completely comfortable in it,” she said. “It will wear you versus you wearing it. With shoes, some are great on the red carpet and the interview, but not great for the stage. Some shoes are just like, stand there, take a picture, and get out of them.” For her recent outfit, it looked comfortable, and she oozed confidence!

Jenifer Hudson Becomes a Style Icon

Fashion has interested the former “American Idol” contestant for a long time. In 2012, she debuted her Jennifer Hudson Collection for QVC. The collection included 14 designs, from slim-fitted dresses to sports jackets, the Rolling Stone reports.

Hudson shared her thoughts in an interview with the publication, saying, “Coming into fashion is a whole new world for me. Although I’ve always had a love for fashion, it’s a tough industry.”

The singer also revealed the designs had been inspired by famous designers, Michael Kors, Givenchy and Rick Owens. She continued, “I want to focus on being cute and comfortable at the same time, and [Owens] makes fabulous things but with a certain amount of comfort to it, and I love that. As far as Michael Kors, I think he caters to the real woman, every woman – curves, no curves, he got you.”

Jennifer Hudson’s Incredible Career

Despite not winning “American Idol” in 2004, Hudson has gone on to do great things, not only in the music industry but also on television, film, hosting her own daytime talk show, and even producing on Broadway. She is also an EGOT winner.

The “Dreamgirls” actress is an incredible talent, and no one can stop her, but in a 2024 interview with People, she reflected on being eliminated from the singing competition. “Sometimes, you just don’t know what time you’re in until you look back at it. I would’ve never known, or how could I have ever known, that 20 years ago, making that choice to do ‘American Idol’ would start such a huge change in my life,” she said. “[I didn’t know] that would set my career, that I could sit here and say, 20 years later, I’m still here in the industry.”