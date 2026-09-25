Timeless Beauty Claudia Schiffer, 56, Looks Incredible Wearing Tiny Bikini in Scorching Summer Snaps

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer has given her fans a glimpse of her summer — and, needless to say, she’s looking absolutely scorching.

Schiffer, 56, rose to the fame in the late 1980s and ’90s, modeling for the likes of Guess and Chanel, and appearing on the cover of major publications like Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Time.

She has also done her fair share of acting. On the big screen, the star has appeared in movies like 1994’s “Richie Rich,” 2001’s “Zoolander,” and 2003’s “Love Actually.” On the small screen, her credits include two episodes of the popular sitcom “Dharma & Greg” and voicing her own severed head in “Futurama.”

Throughout all of that, she’s barely aged a day. The latest insight into her life, which she has uploaded to social media, categorically proves that.

Claudia Schiffer’s Bikini Body Is Insane

Claudia Schiffer shared her new batch of summer snaps with the 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of nine photographs. The real attention grabber is the first picture, which shows Schiffer posing in shades and a tiny pink and black bikini as the sun sets behind her. Other pictures in the collection include four of Schiffer in a pretty red and white polka dot summer dress, one of some delicious-looking fish she has recently enjoyed eating, and one closeup of a beautiful butterfly.

Julio Iglesias’ summery 1982 track “Con La Misma Piedra” appropriately plays over the post and Schiffer’s caption on it reads, “An endless summer 🌻⛱️.”

The stunning star’s fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section in their droves to have their say on it.

Schiffer’s Fans & Followers Love Her Latest Post

Getty Claudia Schiffer.

The comments section of Claudia Schiffer’s summer post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. They all love the latest insight into her life and think she looks amazing.

One of Schiffer’s followers commented, “The QUEEN!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Another follower wrote, “You look like you’re 16 ! 🔥”

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler chimed in, saying, “Well, you are just ridiculous looking! 💛”

Somebody else simply posted, “Endless beauty 🙌🏼.”

“First pic 🔥🔥🔥🔥sooo beautiful,” said another Instagram user.

Someone else queried, “We’ve been getting a lot of Bikini-Claudi lately! It’s [sic] it the 90s again? ❤️”

A Spanish-speaking follower proclaimed, “Ostras Claudia estás estupenda yo soy de tu edad me cuido pero es imposible estar así de bien 😮,” which translates as, “Wow Claudia you’re great I’m your age I take care of myself but it’s impossible to be this good 😮.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user noted, “You don’t age!”

Schiffer has no confirmed acting projects or television work lined up, so don’t expect to see her on your screens any time soon.

That said, she is clearly still working. The gorgeous star tagged several brands in her summer post, including fashion brand Chloé, lingerie brand La Perla, clothing brand Réalisation Par, and beauty brand Rhode, meaning she’s currently busy on the promotion trail.

We certainly hope to see Claudia Schiffer back on our screens soon and wish her well in everything she does. She’s certainly looking absolutely fabulous.

Claudia Schiffer’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.