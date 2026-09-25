‘Rocky Horror’ Gets New Merch With Exclusive Dr. Frank-N-Furter Collectible – Here’s How to Get One

“Rocky Horror” fans have a new way to celebrate one of the most iconic characters in the cult classic. Yep, this one feels especially meaningful following the recent passing of Tim Curry.

Richard O’Brien created the “Rocky Horror Show” in 1973, and the play eventually led to the beloved 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with Curry taking on the unforgettable role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The movie recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, continuing to bring generations of fans together more than five decades after its original release.

Curry passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80. And his portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter remains one of the performances fans remember most when thinking about “Rocky Horror,” a show which has continued to attract audiences through screenings and events around the world.

Now, those fans have a chance to add a little piece of that history to their own collections.

‘Rocky Horror’ Characters Are Getting Their Own Official Bobbleheads

A Kickstarter was launched today for a collection of officially licensed “Rocky Horror Show” bobbleheads and the campaign is hoping to raise $15,000.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Preview Photo of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in New ‘Rocky Horror’ Bobblehead Collection

Why? Because they are “pre-selling this line” in the hopes of being able to “fund the first production run at a scale that makes sense.” The Kickstarter also notes that this means “the fan community gets to help decide how big this collection grows. The more support this campaign gets, the more characters, formats, and exclusives that we’ll be able to unlock.”

And honestly, it seems like the timing makes the collection even more special for longtime fans who have spent years celebrating the characters, music, costumes, and all things wonderfully weird about “Rocky Horror.”

Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, shared the excitement behind the project:

“We’re excited to launch this Kickstarter campaign to produce the first Rocky Horror Show Bobbleheads celebrating the iconic characters that so many people have come to know and love over the past 50 plus years. These bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans of ‘Rocky Horror’ to show off their love for their favorite characters.”

That makes the collection particularly fun for fans who already have a shelf full of fandom collectibles or anyone looking for a new way to celebrate the franchise.

How Much Do the ‘Rocky Horror’ Bobbleheads Cost?

Fans who want to back the project have several options, depending on how much of the collection they want to bring home.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Dr. Frank-N-Furter ‘Rocky Horror’ Bobblehead Box Design

Individual bobbleheads start at $30, including the exclusive Dr. Frank-N-Furter bobblehead. From there, the campaign offers larger collection tiers ranging from $200 to $1,000, with special add-ons included at different levels. (Note: Shipping costs are not included.)

Yep, that is a pretty wide range, but it also means fans don’t necessarily have to commit to the entire collection to participate. Someone who only wants Dr. Frank-N-Furter can go for the individual option, while collectors who want the full lineup have larger tiers available.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Final Design of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Previews of Other Characters in New ‘Rocky Horror’ Bobblehead Collection

The full character collection includes:

Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Rocky

Brad

Janet

Magenta

Riff Raff

Columbia

The collection arrives during a significant period for “Rocky Horror” fans; With the film reaching its 50th anniversary in 2025 and Curry’s passing earlier this year.

The Kickstarter Campaign Won’t Be Around for Long

Let’s be real, “Rocky Horror” fans who want one of these bobbleheads won’t have forever to decide.

The Kickstarter from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum began earlier today, September 25, 2026, and runs until 12:00am CT on Halloween (October 31, 2026), according to a press release. That gives collectors a pretty limited window to choose a reward tier and back the project.

Fans interested in the collection can visit the official Kickstarter page for the available tiers, add-ons, campaign details, and more information.

Honestly, it seems like a fitting way for “Rocky Horror” fans to celebrate a franchise that has remained a huge part of pop culture for more than 50 years. Whether someone has been doing the Time Warp for decades or discovered the show or film more recently, these bobbleheads give fans another way to keep those iconic characters on display.