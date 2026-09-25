Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Husband Michael Douglas’ Shared Birthday With Sweet Swimwear Photo

Academy Award-winning Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has wished her two-time Academy Award-winning husband, Michael Douglas, a happy birthday.

Rather remarkably, Zeta-Jones turns 57 on the same day her husband turns 82 (which makes him older than Zeta-Jones’ father, David, incidentally, as he turned 80 just over a week ago). While she was born on September 25, 1969, in Swansea, Wales, Douglas came into the world in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on September 25 in 1944.

Per People, the couple met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival. They got engaged in December 1999 and married the following November. The couple now have two children together: son Dylan and daughter Carys.

Since meeting, they have acted together in one movie. That was in the 2000 crime drama movie “Traffic.”

Despite a brief breakup from 2013 until 2014, they are now living in wedded bliss. Zeta-Jones has taken to social to media to wish her beloved hubby a happy 82nd birthday on the same day she turns 57.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Sends ‘A Birthday Kiss’ to Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared her birthday message for her husband Michael Douglas with the 6.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a single photograph of Douglas and Zeta-Jones in the crystal clear sea, wearing their swimwear and shades, in a tropical location, kissing each other lovingly. It’s a genuinely beautiful snap that conveys their deep affection for each other.

Zeta-Jones’ caption on her post references the couple’s shared birthday. It reads, “Happy Birthday darling! A birthday kiss to my husband Michael, sharing this special day with you, is as special as the day itself. Love you😘😘.”

Van Morrison’s 1995 folk rock song “Days Like This” plays over the post.

The comments section of Zeta-Jones’ post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers.

Birthday Messages Came in for Both Douglas & Zeta-Jones

Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Given that it’s both Michael Douglas’ and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ birthday, Instagram users sent both stars their best wishes in the comments section of the latter’s post.

Actor Cameron Douglas, Douglas’ son from his first marriage to Diandra Luker, commented, “Happy happy Birthday to two of the greatest people I know…here’s to many more years filled with Love and Happiness 🩷🩵🤍.”

Hello Magazine said, “Happy birthday Catherine!❤️” and “And happy birthday to Michael!❤️”

One of Zeta-Jones’ followers wrote, “”Some stars shine on the screen, but the rarest ones shine through their hearts” remembered this quote literally 🤍Happy Birthday to you guys two timeless legends whose talent, love, and magic have inspired generations. May your story always be filled with beautiful moments, endless happiness, and forever love ♡.”

Another follower posted, “🎂 Happiest of birthdays to you both 🎂 xx.”

“Happy Birthday Michael and Catherine 🔥,” said somebody else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Many happy returns, hope you have a fantastic day! How special to share it with each other ❤️.”

It must be wonderful for Zeta-Jones and Douglas to share a birthday. We send our heartfelt wishes for them both to have a fantastic day.

Zeta Jones & Douglas’ Careers

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Zeta-Jones’ only 2026 acting credits are yet to come. She will appear in the dark comedy thriller movie “The Gallerist,” which hits theaters in the United States this December, while the action comedy series “Kill Jackie” will hit Amazon Prime on October 2.

Other future confirmed projects include reprising her role as Morticia Addams in season 3 of Netflix’s “Wednesday” next year, and appearing in both the thriller movie “Cupid” and the drama film “A Visit to Grandpa’s,” neither of which have release dates yet.

As for Douglas, he hasn’t acted at all this year. He’s currently busy promoting his new memoir, “One Helluva Ride.”

He is, however, set to appear in the drama movie “White Lies” and the historical drama miniseries “Reagan & Gorbachev.” Neither of those have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of their upcoming work.

The filmographies and some personal info for both Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were courtesy of IMDb.