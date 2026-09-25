Hayden Panettiere’s Estranged Mother Was Invited to Daughter’s Memorial But Did Not Attend

Hayden Panettiere’s estranged mother had a chance to be part of her memorial. The 36-year-old actress passed away suddenly on August 16. Since then, much has been speculated about her family background. Hayden’s mother, Lesley Vogel, 70, has been on the receiving end of much interest. The pair had a rocky relationship that the media and fans have scrutinized since her untimely passing. Panettiere was remembered by friends and family on September 19 at a memorial in her honor.

According to a PEOPLE source, Vogel was invited to attend the event. However, she was unable to attend for reasons currently unknown.

Hayden Panettiere’s Memorial Was Attended By Family And Friends

Hayden Panettiere’s tragic passing shook the entertainment industry. The actress had stepped back from her career for most of the last decade but had returned to the screen in 2023. Her former co-stars were in attendance for the event that honored her.

Among the attendees was her “Nashville” castmate Connie Britton. Britton had earlier taken to Instagram to celebrate Panettiere’s life. The actress shared a carousel of photos featuring happier times with her and Hayden. Britton chose to remember her co-star the way she knew her in life, writing, “Sleep easy now.”

Other notable names at the memorial included Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson, Evan Ross, and Ruby Rose. Rose had spoken up in favor of Panettiere in the days after her passing. The actress cleared up misconceptions surrounding her friend and was visibly emotional when asked about her in an Entertainment Tonight interview.

A representative for Panettiere released a statement to Entertainment Tonight. In it, they called it an “intimate memorial hosted by close friends was held in Los Angeles to celebrate Hayden’s life and legacy. It was a beautiful ceremony filled with love.”⁠

The service reportedly featured hats given to the attendees that feature Panettiere’s initials. The actress’s photo was displayed on a large screen with dolphins swimming in the ocean behind her. This was a reference to Panettiere’s marine conservation efforts.

Hayden Panettiere’s Mother Had Opened Up About Her Daughter

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Lesley Vogel lost her younger child in 2023. The former soap actress’s son, Jansen Panettiere, breathed his last after complications arising from cardiomegaly. He was 28 years old. Hayden had been open about the pain she felt losing her younger brother, which Vogel echoed.

Shortly after Hayden’s passing, Vogel spoke to NBC News. The 70-year-old likened her daughter’s struggles to the issues felt by young stars in the entertainment industry. She spoke of her hope that Hayden and Jansen were now “at peace.”

“I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments,” she said to the outlet, “and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry — it is a struggle, and it’s a very challenging industry, and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path.”

Hayden and her mother were publicly seen over the years. However, the pair’s tense relationship had not mended by the time she passed away. Vogel acknowledged the estrangement to Entertainment Tonight, but said that “it was not for lack of care or love.”