Gorgeous Denise Richards, 55, Sizzles in See-Through Lace Top During Scorching New Pool Photoshoot

Fans of the beautiful actress, model, and television personality Denise Richards have been treated to a sneak peek from her latest revealing photoshoot.

As an actress, Richards, 55, made her breakthrough in the 1990s in movie likes 1997’s “Starship Troopers,” 1998’s “Wild Things,” 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” and “The World Is Not Enough” as Bond girl Christmas Jones.

She has since appeared in the likes of 2001’s “Valentine,” 2003’s “Scary Movie 3” and “Love Actually,” 2008’s “Jolene,” and 2017’s “American Satan.”

On television, however, as well as acting in the likes of soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Richards is known as a major reality star. She starred in “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated” in the late 2000s and more recently in Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.”

That, and the fact that she is still absolutely stunning, means she is a hot commodity. That’s as clear as day in the latest photoshoot her social media followers have been given a glimpse of.

Denise Richards’ Makeup Artist Shared the Revealing Glimpse

Denise Richards’ makeup artist, Pamela Brogardi, took to Instagram to share a revealing glimpse into the star’s latest photoshoot.

The post includes a carousel comprised of one photograph and one video. In the image, Richards is standing up, wet from being in a pool, wearing a see-through black lace top, positioning her arms to maintain her modesty. In the video, Richards is in the pool, wearing the same lace top and a black bikini. She looks absolutely amazing.

Brogardi captioned her post “Sneak peek from today’s shoot 📸” and tagged both Richards’ hairstylist Carlitos Ortiz and Richards herself, meaning the1.8 million followers on the star’s account got to see it.

Sade’s 1992 smooth jazz track “Kiss of Life” plays over the post.

The comments section of the post is teeming with people telling Richards how amazing she looks.

Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Goddess’ Richards

Getty Denise Richards.

Denise Richards’ fans, followers, and friends flocked to the comments section of the glimpse into her photoshoot to tell her how great she looks.

Richards’ “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Camille Meyer left two emojis that said it all: “👏🔥.”

Similarly, another “Real Housewives” co-star, Kathy Hilton, commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Sutton Brown from the same show posted, “Ma’am. Making it look easy!!!”

One big fan of Richards wrote, “I’m obsessed!!!!!!”

Lots of people noted the similarities between the shoot and a certain iconic scene from one of Richards’ movies. One Instagram user pointed out, “It’s giving Wild Things ❤️‍🔥.”

Another individual said, “Definitely a wild thing vibe!”

Someone else noted, “Gorgeous!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

“Still a goddess 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” insisted somebody else.

Last but not least, one person commented, “Denise, good for you. Great pic. You look phenomenal! So happy for you, girl❤️❤️❤️ so 😊 happy❤️.”

2026 has been a busy year for Richards. Her screen credits have been plentiful. They include the crime thriller movie “Dirty Hands,” her recurring role as Shauna Fulton in the aforementioned “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and, of course, appearing as herself in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She also has several confirmed roles in the pipeline. They include the legal drama movie “Paper Empire,” the comedy flick “Saturday at the Starlight,” the thriller film “No Free Lunch,” and the drama movie “A Walking Miracle.”

We look forward to seeing all of Richards’ upcoming work.

Denise Richards’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.