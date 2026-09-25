Angelina Jolie’s Historic L.A. Home Finally Sells for $24.75M

Angelina Jolie has officially closed the door on one of Hollywood’s most historic homes.

The Oscar winner sold her Los Feliz estate for $24.75 million, more than five months after putting the property on the market for $29.85 million. The final price came in about $5.1 million below the original asking price.

The sale follows months of interest surrounding Angelina Jolie’s Los Angeles home. According to reports, Madonna received a virtual tour of the estate while Jolie was searching for a buyer.

Although the buyer has not been publicly identified, the completed sale marks a significant step in Jolie’s previously discussed plans to spend less time in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie’s Los Angeles Home Sells for $24.75 Million

Jolie’s 11,000-square-foot mansion officially sold for $24.75 million on Sept. 24, according to TMZ. The actress originally listed the property for $29.85 million in May. That means the buyer secured the estate for approximately $5.1 million less than Jolie initially sought.

Still, the final sale price was slightly higher than what Jolie paid for the property. She purchased the estate for $24.5 million in 2017, putting the sale price about $250,000 above her original purchase price before considering expenses associated with buying, maintaining and selling the home.

The property sits on roughly 2.1 acres in the gated Laughlin Park community of Los Feliz. Jolie’s home had already attracted celebrity interest before the sale. Madonna’s representatives arranged a virtual tour, though there was never confirmation that the singer made an offer.

The Estate Comes With More Than a Century of Hollywood History

A general view of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-Pitt’s house is seen in Los Feliz, California, on September 20, 2016. Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and is seeking custody of their six children, TMZ reported September 20, 2016, spelling the end for “Brangelina,” one of Hollywood’s highest-profile celebrity couples. According to the entertainment news site, the 41-year-old Jolie filed legal documents on Monday citing irreconcilable differences with Pitt, 52, listing their date of separation as September 15. / AFP / JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie’s home sale involves far more than an ordinary celebrity mansion. The residence was built in 1913 and later became the home of legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, who acquired the property in 1916.

His family maintained the estate for decades before it eventually changed hands. EntertainmentNow previously detailed the home’s Hollywood history when Jolie first listed it. The Beaux-Arts-style main residence includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The grounds also feature a separate guest house and studio, a pool house, fitness studio, tea house and a garage with a security station.

Century-old trees and rolling lawns surround the property, which offers views of the Hollywood Hills, Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Its connection to old Hollywood extends even further, with the estate located near a property once associated with Charlie Chaplin.

Selling the mansion also appears to bring Jolie closer to a move she has discussed publicly for years. During a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie said she planned to leave Los Angeles once her youngest children turned 18.

Her twins, Knox and Vivienne, reached that milestone in July 2026. Jolie explained at the time that she wanted to spend more time in Cambodia and visit family members wherever they were living around the world. The completed sale now removes one of her biggest remaining ties to Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie Has Not Settled on One New Home Base

American actress and film producer Angelina Jolie at Rome Film Fest 2025. Red carpet Couture. Rome (Italy), October 18th, 2025 (Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Jolie may have sold her longtime California residence, but that does not necessarily mean she is replacing it with one permanent home.

A source close to the actress told TMZ that Jolie has not yet decided where her primary home base will be. Instead, she is expected to spend time visiting her adult children while continuing work connected to her foundation in Cambodia, where she already owns a home.

That makes the sale more than a major real estate transaction. Nine years after buying the historic Los Feliz property for $24.5 million, Jolie has now parted with it for $24.75 million and appears ready to follow through on plans she discussed long before a buyer emerged.