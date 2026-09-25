Lionel Richie Makes Surprise Appearance with Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan Days After Heart Procedure

Music legend Lionel Richie, 77, shocked a stadium full of fans gathered for Luke Bryan‘s concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 24, 2026, with his first public appearance since his latest health challenges, including several days in a St. Louis ICU and a heart procedure in L.A.

Bryan had already surprised the audience by bringing his fellow “American Idol” judge Carrie Underwood out on stage to perform with him, so the crowd went wild again when Richie suddenly appeared on a huge screen behind them.

Just two days earlier, on September 22, Richie’s rep confirmed that the “Hello” crooner had undergone a heart procedure to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), following multiple health scares this summer. But Richie didn’t want to miss this special night, as the trio made a big announcement: all three of them are returning as judges for season 25 of “American Idol,” and host Ryan Seacrest will be back, too.

Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Will Judge Their 10th Season Together

Late on September 24, the “American Idol” social media accounts posted video footage from the moment during Bryan’s concert when Richie appeared onscreen behind him and Underwood.

Looking happy and healthy in a denim shirt, Richie shouted, “Hello, Nashville! Look at this beautiful crowd!”

As Underwood and Bryan took selfie videos on the stage and the crowd cheered, Richie continued — in what appeared to be a pre-recorded video — “Now let me tell you something. Some of my greatest friendships have started right here in Nashville, Tennessee. That includes you, Carrie, and you, Luke.”

“Do you wanna share our secret?” he asked, and Bryan replied, “I’m so surprised I’ve been able to keep this secret. Are you ready, Carrie?”

As Underwood said, “I’m ready,” the video of Richie in the background faded to black, and Bryan yelled, “We’re coming back for the 25th season of ‘American Idol!'”

“And of course, what would ‘American Idol’ be without Mr. Ryan Seacrest?” Underwood asked. “He will be back with us, as well!”

Seacrest has hosted “American Idol” since it began in 2002, and the milestone 25th season will mark Richie and Bryan’s 10th as judges. Underwood, who won the competition in 2005, will take on her third year judging after taking over for Katy Perry in 2024.

Lionel Richie Has Canceled Multiple Concerts Since June, Hospitalized in 3 Cities

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on season 24 of “American Idol.”

The surprise “American Idol” announcement will be a big relief for fans who’ve been wondering if Richie would be capable of returning for season 25, which begins filming this fall but will premiere on ABC in early 2027. The music legend has had a bumpy summer of health issues, leading to multiple concert cancellations.

In June, Richie had to cut short a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, during his ongoing tour with Earth, Wind, and Fire. He was hospitalized that night with undisclosed heart issues and had to cancel their next two concerts.

Once he went back on the road, he felt uneasy again while performing in August in St. Louis, and wound up hospitalized in the ICU for several days as doctors monitored his heart. Once he was back home in L.A., Richie learned he needed a common surgery to address his challenges.

In a statement on September 23, Richie’s rep said the “doctor said everything went perfectly,” and added that “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”