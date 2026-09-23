Lionel Richie’s Rep Issues Health Update After Singer’s Third Hospitalization This Year

Lionel Richie is taking time away from the stage after undergoing a heart procedure, the latest health development affecting the music legend’s performance schedule this year. A representative for Lionel, 77, confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, September 23, that the singer underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation, commonly known as A-fib.

His team also shared an encouraging update on how the procedure went.

The “Hello” singer’s representative said the “doctor said everything went perfectly,” adding, “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

The representative did not say how long Lionel plans to be away from performing.

Lionel Richie Is Recovering From an A-Fib Procedure

Atrial fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat. The condition can increase a person’s risk of blood clots, stroke, and heart failure, according to the AP. Researchers believe more than 10 million Americans may have A-fib, with the condition particularly common among older adults, as per the National Institutes of Health.

While Lionel’s latest health update means another pause in his busy touring schedule, his representative emphasized that the procedure went well and that he intends to perform again.

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No further details about the procedure or his recovery timeline were announced.

The Singer Has Faced Other Health Concerns This Year

The heart procedure follows other interruptions to Lionel’s schedule in recent months.

The four-time Grammy winner postponed two concerts in June after becoming ill, People had reported at the time. Then, in August, reports circulated that Lionel had checked himself into a hospital following a performance in St. Louis.

Those incidents put renewed attention on the singer’s health as he continued a demanding schedule of live performances.

His latest break will give him time to recover before returning to the stage.

What Happens to Lionel Richie’s Upcoming Concerts?

Lionel had been scheduled to perform alongside Earth, Wind & Fire in San Francisco, followed by shows in Chicago on Wednesday, September 30, and Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, October 3.

It was not immediately clear which performances will be affected by his recovery. His official website also lists “King of Hearts” residency dates at Wynn Las Vegas in October and November.

The AP did not report whether those Las Vegas performances will go ahead as scheduled.

Lionel Richie Has Remained Busy Decades Into His Career

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Lionel has spent more than five decades in music, first finding fame with The Commodores before launching his successful solo career.

The Oscar winner went on to record enduring hits including “Hello” and “All Night Long (All Night).” He also co-wrote the 1985 charity single “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson.

According to American Songwriter, Lionel has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and continues to reach a new generation of viewers as a judge on “American Idol.”

For now, however, he is focused on recovery. His representative’s message offered reassurance that the break is temporary, telling the AP that Lionel plans to be “back on stage soon.”