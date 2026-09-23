Gorgeous Madison Beer Sizzles in Skimpy Outfit as She Announces Exciting ‘Fortnite’ News

The gorgeous singer-songwriter and television personality Madison Beer is heading to the hugely popular online video game “Fortnite.” She will join the game’s much-loved Icon Series alongside a huge list of famous names that already includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Kim Kardashian.

“Selfish” singer Beer, 27, first told Billboard about the exciting news, having publicly expressed her love for the game for many years now.

Of the news, she told the music and entertainment outlet, “I would say this is definitely up there with being nominated for a Grammy and playing [Madison Square Garden]. There’s things in my life that I am just obsessed with, and that I would die for, and ‘Fortnite’ is one of them.”

The star also told Billboard that she had been “super hands on” regarding the collaboration. She wanted to make sure everything turned out exactly as she’d hoped and envisaged.

She has since taken to social media to tell the world all about it in her own way.

Madison Beer Looks Amazing as a ‘Fortnite’ Character

Madison Beer shared her exciting “Fortnite” news with the 39.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of six images and two videos. They all reveal the skins she will have for her in-game role in “Fortnite.” One is her bedazzled pink angel look from her performance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is shown in a single shot of her character. The other is a “Fortnitified” (as Beer told Billboard) version of the outfit she’s wearing on the cover of her “Make You Mine” single. She’s wearing that skimpy outfit in five of the images and in both videos in her post.

The caption on Beer’s post reads, “@fortnite see u in the item shop tmrw ⸜( ˘͈ ᵕ ˘͈)⸝ ♡,” which confirms she’s arriving on the game imminently, on Thursday, September 24.

Beer’s own aforementioned 2026 track “Make You Mine” appropriately plays over the post.

Naturally, the star’s fans and followers are excited about the news and flocked to the comments section of her post about it to have their say.

Beer’s Fans & Followers Love Her ‘Fortnite’ Post

Getty Madison Beer.

The comments section of Madison Beer’s post is flooded with comments from her fans and followers. They all love the post and are excited to see her in “Fortnite.”

One of Beer’s followers commented, “been waiting for this one 🖤🖤🖤.”

“YES BABY YESSSSSS,” wrote another follower.

“SHUT UP OMG I’M SO EXCITED FOR HER SKIN,” said somebody else.

“DREAMS COME TRUE MOTHER PROVED IT AGAIN,” posted another Instagram user.

Someone else proclaimed, “This is awesomeeeeee.”

Last but not least, one particularly excited individual commented, “I USED TO PRAY FOR TIME LIKE THIS.”

Beer has enjoyed a busy and fruitful 2026. The star released her third studio album “Locket” on January 16, followed by a deluxe edition on May 8. She supported it with “The Locket Tour,” which spanned from May to July across Europe and North America, ending at Madison Square Garden.

She has no upcoming music officially confirmed. However, we wish her well with all that she does — including all things related to “Fortnite.” Moreover, we have to agree that she looks amazing in the game.

Madison Beer’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.