New Details Reveal Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Emotional’ Memorial, Speeches & Her Celeb Pals Who Attended

Hayden Panettiere’s memorial was held on Saturday, September 19, and included around 150 guests. Among the attendees were some of the late star’s celebrity friends and colleagues, including Paris Hilton, Evan Ross, Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Cameron Richardson, Storm Santos, and Caroline D’Amore, TMZ reports. Other guests include Beverly D’Angelo, Ruby Rose, Lennon Stella, and Jonathan Jackson.

The “Nashville” actress’s father, Skip Panettiere, also attended. He wore a suit and Hawaiian-style lei flowers around his neck, the outlet reports.

Details About Hayden Panettiere’s Beautiful Memorial

Panettiere died on August 16 at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. She was just 36 at the time of her death. A source told TMZ that the memorial held in her honor was “emotional and beautiful.” TMZ reports that “guests watched as doves were released outside the church before moving inside for the ceremony.”

The gathering was held at a church in Malibu and chosen because “Hayden loved the ocean and whales, making the coastal setting at a church in Malibu especially meaningful to her family,” TMZ reports.

During the memorial, Esten and Britton gave speeches, and Esten sang a song from “Nashville.” It was reportedly one of Panettiere’s favorite songs, and a church band played with Esten.

The actress is remembered fondly for her role in “Nashville,” but she also appeared in “Heroes,” “Bring It On,” and “Scream 6.” However, Panettiere’s career started as a child actor, with her first big break at age four in the soap opera, “One Life to Live.” She also appeared on “Guiding Light” from 1996 to 2000.

Those Excluded From Hayden Panettiere’s Memorial

Many people paid their respects to Panettiere and celebrated her life, but some were notably absent. TMZ reported on Friday, September 18, that her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were excluded. Despite the snub, sources with inside knowledge told the outlet the brothers understood why they were excluded, and they hoped it was a beautiful celebration.

A source told the outlet how the Hickerson brothers were “not pushing back on the organizers’ decision,” adding they “know it’s a sensitive time and understand why they were excluded.” TMZ also revealed that Brian had been struggling since his ex-girlfriend’s passing and that he had lost a significant amount of weight and that both brothers “remain in shock.”

“Sources say Brian still has moments where he thinks Hayden is going to call him … and that this will all turn out to have been a horrible dream,” TMZ reports.

It was also reported that Panettiere’s mom, Lesley Vogel, was excluded from her memorial. However, a “close source” to Vogel later updated TMZ, saying the former soap actress had been invited to her daughter’s memorial but she “did not attend due to a family emergency.”

Despite not attending, the reports about what the memorial looked like and who attended suggest it was a wonderful celebration of Panettiere’s life, which is what her mother wanted. “I want Hayden to be remembered for the talented, you know, beautiful, outgoing, intelligent woman she really was,” Vogel told ABC News after her passing.

Vogel and Skip separated in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. At the time of Panettiere’s death, she was estranged from her mom.