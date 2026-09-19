New Report Shares Insight Into How Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Is Coping After Her Passing

It was reported that Hayden Panettiere’s family will be holding a memorial service to celebrate her life at a church in Malibu on Saturday, September 19. However, some people will be notably absent.

Hayden Panettiere’s Ex-Boyfriend Excluded from Her Memorial

On Friday, September 18, TMZ reported that Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, with whom she was estranged at the time of her death, will not be invited. Other guests excluded from the guest list are the “Nashville” star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson.

Sources told TMZ that around 150 people are expected to attend and they chose the location because “Hayden loved the ocean and whales, making the coastal setting at a church in Malibu especially meaningful to her family.”

A new report from TMZ, also on September 18, revealed that Brian and Zach have accepted the decision that they won’t be invited to the memorial and understand their exclusion. A source told the outlet the brothers are “not pushing back on the organizers’ decision.” They added that they were told the Hickerson brothers “know it’s a sensitive time and understand why they were excluded” and that they wanted it to still be a beautiful celebration for Panettiere’s family, despite this.

How Brian Hickerson Has Been Impacted by Hayden Panettiere’s Passing

Panettiere died on August 16 after first responders were called to an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. Zach made the call, and Brian was reportedly asleep in another room. The former soap actress’ death has greatly impacted Brian, who sources told TMZ has lost over 40 pounds since she died. Sources also claimed that the brothers “remain in shock.”

“Sources say Brian still has moments where he thinks Hayden is going to call him … and that this will all turn out to have been a horrible dream,” TMZ reports.

There is intense media speculation surrounding Panettiere’s death, and Brian’s attorney released a statement on August 20 urging the public to let the investigation proceed. “It is important to allow that investigation to proceed,” the statement reads. “As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

The actress’ official cause of death has not been made public. On September 14, TMZ reported that she died from an oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl. Her rep released a statement to Us Weekly. “As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise,” the statement reads.

They continued, “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate. While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come.”