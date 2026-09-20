‘The Challenge’ Leo Dionicio Opens Up About DQ: ‘I’m Not Bigger Than the Program’

“The Challenge” competitor Leo Dionicio is opening up about his unexpected Season 42 disqualification and how he feels about the decision after having time to process it.

Dionicio joined his Season 42 castmate Johnny Bananas on the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast to discuss his departure alongside Nelson and Josh after the show informed viewers that multiple contestants had violated its code of conduct.

While Dionicio did not reveal the specific circumstances behind each contestant’s removal, he acknowledged that everyone participating in the show agreed to the same rules.

“I’m not bigger than the program, unfortunately,” Dionicio said.

Leo Dionicio Was Frustrated by His ‘Challenge’ Exit

Dionicio admitted his initial reaction to leaving the competition was frustration, particularly because he believed he was performing well and had a legitimate opportunity to reach the final.

“I was cooking the entire season and then that’s the way I get out,” he said.

Rather than immediately returning home, Dionicio decided to remain in Thailand for nearly three months. He explained that he had already traveled to Asia and wanted to make the most of the unexpected free time.

Bananas, meanwhile, recalled being shocked when Dionicio disappeared from the competition.

“I knew definitely there was people going home,” Bananas said. “I just never thought in a million years it was going to be you.”

CBS Johnny Bananas on “The Challenge: USA” season 2.

Leo Dionicio Understands Why Production Made Its Decision

Bananas explained that “The Challenge” has previously removed contestants following code-of-conduct violations without extensively featuring the circumstances on the show.

He suggested that avoiding additional attention prevents the behavior from becoming a larger part of the program.

Dionicio said the situation was difficult because viewers did not receive the full context surrounding his departure.

Still, after having time to reflect, Dionicio said he understands why production applied its rules to everyone involved.

“I know we all signed the same contract,” he said. “It’s just frustrating because I didn’t really think that would apply to me.”

Dionicio added that while he does not personally view his circumstances the same way, he can understand the decision from production’s perspective.

“If I put myself in their shoes, I can understand the situation,” he said.

Leo Dionicio Says He Is in ‘Good Standing’ With Production

Dionicio also made it clear that he is not continuing to dwell on his exit.

He said focusing on the decision would not restore his opportunity to compete for the prize money or give him additional time in Season 42.

Instead, Dionicio appears ready to move forward and potentially return to the franchise.

“I know I’m in good standing with production,” he said. “So, I’m not really concerned about all that.”

Dionicio also described the experience as a potential learning moment for some of the people involved, although he did not identify individual contestants while discussing what consequences he believed were appropriate.

Despite the disappointing end to a season he believed was going well, Dionicio ultimately turned his unexpected departure into an extended stay in Thailand and is now looking ahead rather than continuing to focus on how his Season 42 game ended.