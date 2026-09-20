Beloved ‘The Voice’ Coach Thanks Fans For Their Support After His Firing From the Show

Earlier this month, Sir Tom Jones revealed he was fired from “The Voice UK,” but fans have been rallying around the beloved star. On Saturday, September 19, the “What’s New Pussycat?” singer took to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support.

Sir Tom Jones Thanks Fans for Their Support

Jones posted a clip on the social media platform highlighting one of his most memorable moments on the singing competition: he performs his breakout hit, the 1965 song, “It’s Not Unusual” while sitting in his chair on “The Voice UK.” He sounds amazing, and the crowd and fellow coaches go wild.

In the caption, Jones thanked fans. “It’s Not Unusual…So many heartfelt messages, comments and even petitions of support. It doesn’t go unnoticed and it’s been really lovely to receive these! Thank you!” he wrote. Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

“THIS is why people watch The Voice!!” a comment reads. “You ARE the voice Sir Tom!!!!!” another person shared. Other reactions include, “He should stay on the voice without question!!!!!,” “Still one of the best voices ever,” and “No one can replace you Tom.”

Fans Create a Petition to Bring Back Sir Tom Jones

Fans have launched a Change.org petition to bring Jones back to the hit television show. The petition has been gaining momentum and has been signed over 59,000 times. The petition states, “Sir Tom Jones, the legendary artist with decades of music industry experience, has recently been removed from his role as a judge on The Voice UK by ITV. This decision has not only disappointed millions of his fans but has also deprived aspiring singers of the chance to be guided by someone of his stature and expertise.”

It continued, “For many fans, Sir Tom is an essential part of The Voice UK. His genuine interactions, insightful critiques, and mentorship have had a profound impact not only on the contestants but also on the audience. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the show, having mentored winning acts and propelled careers of numerous artists who otherwise might have gone unnoticed.”

It also called the decision “unfair” and “disrespectful,” noting that Jones plays a “crucial” role on the show.

Sir Tom Jones Leaving ‘The Voice’

After Jones revealed he would not be returning as a full-time coach and that the show had offered him a “much-reduced role” which did not appeal to him, a spokesperson for the show and the ITV network released a statement.

“We have loved working with Sir Tom Jones over the past nine years on The Voice UK,” the statement reads, BBC News reports. “While he will no longer be a full-time coach on series 15, we continue to talk to Sir Tom and his team about his involvement in the next series.”

On September 8, Jones shared the update with his fans in an Instagram post. “The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance. They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me,” he wrote.

He continued, “They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that. So the only thing I know right now is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”