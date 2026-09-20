Beloved Rocker Has Passed Away at 45 After Cancer Battle, Band ‘Devastated and Shocked’

Fans of pop-punk band New Found Glory are mourning the passing of singer and guitarist Chad Gilbert.

According to a heartwrenching statement, he passed away peacefully at age 45.

A Brave Battle

News of Gilbert’s passing came in a joint statement from his widow, Lisa Cimorelli, and the other members of New Found Glory.

“On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” read the statement.

“He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” the statement continued.

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian,” added the statement.

“Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades. Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play,” the statement concluded.

A Brave Battle

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In 2012, Gilbert was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Metastatic Pheochromocytoma, which attacks the adrenal glands.

He underwent treatment, and was declared cancer free the following year.

In 2025 he began experiencing weakness in his hands and legs during a New Found Glory show.

“The show was amazing, but something wasn’t right,” Gilbert later told Rolling Stone.

“That night I came home and I was walking up the steps, I fell forward onto the ground,” he said.

He was rushed to the ER, where a scan found three tumors on his brain, and he underwent emergency surgery.

“One of them was the size of a walnut and was pressing on the back right side of his brain, which was causing the loss of movement on the left side.”

At the time, Gilbert told the magazine, “I feel very, very lucky that I could sit here and do this interview,” and revealed he was undergoing radiation treatment.

He Co-Founded New Found Glory

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Founded in Florida in 1997, pop-punk band New Found Glory consisted of Gilbert on lead guitar, along with Jodan Pundik on vocals, Ian Grushka on bass, Cyrus Bolooki on drums and Steve Klein on rhythm guitar.

The band hit it big in the early 2000s with hits such as “My Friends Over You,” “All Downhill From Here” and “Hit or Miss.”

Among those to pay tribute to Gilbert was Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

“Chad was the best friend to every person he met,” Hoppus wrote in an Instagram post.

“The most positive and creative force in any room he walked into. These past years he fought his sickness with the soul of a joyous, courageous warrior. With dignity, love, and gratitude. He never complained once, only kept saying how lucky he was. For everything. Today we lost a good one, and the world won’t be the same. Rest easy now, my friend. And thank you for just. Being. You’ll be sorely missed by more people than you could ever imagine. See you on the other side.”