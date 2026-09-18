‘The Challenge’ Star Details Her Own Incident With Nelson Thomas Before His Shocking DQ

“The Challenge” star Izzy Fairthorne opens up about her tense encounter with Nelson Thomas before his shocking disqualification from season 42.

“The Challenge: Cutthroat” marks a major change for the long-running competition series, airing on Paramount+ instead of MTV for the first time. But one of the season’s biggest moments never aired.

On the September 16 episode, host T.J. Lavin announced that Thomas, Josh Goldstein and Leo Dionicio had all “broke the code of conduct” and were removed from the competition. The incident that led to the unprecedented triple disqualification was cut from the episode.

Fairthorne, 27, told Page Six that the rest of the cast didn’t know what had happened when Lavin delivered the news.

“We didn’t really know much about it. None of us were there,” Fairthorne said. “So when T.J. came in and said, ‘They’re going,’ we were like, ‘What’s going on?’ They didn’t show it, but obviously we were so upset.”

Before Thomas’ departure, however, Fairthorne had already experienced her own uncomfortable confrontation with him.

Izzy Fairthorne Says Nelson Thomas’ Warning Initially Came Across as ‘Rude’

Fairthorne formed a flirtatious relationship with longtime “Challenge” competitor Cory Wharton during the season. Wharton has had an on-again, off-again relationship with “Teen Mom” alum Taylor Selfridge, with whom he shares children.

Thomas eventually approached Fairthorne about Wharton’s situation at home. Fairthorne said she didn’t appreciate how Thomas handled the conversation at the time.

“At the time, I was told what his situation was at home, and maybe it wasn’t the full truth,” Fairthorne revealed. “I don’t think it was.”

She said Thomas’ approach initially caught her off guard.

“And that’s why when Nelson came to me, I was obviously very shocked and taken aback about how rude he was,” she said. “But then ultimately that also made me realize there’s something else going on here and there’s a reason he’s doing it.”

Fairthorne said she and Thomas eventually made up after filming once she understood that he had been trying to help her.

Her feelings about Wharton were more complicated after she learned more about his relationship situation.

“It’s a horrible situation. Like watching it back, I look at it and I’m like, ‘Now I know the full situation. That’s not me. That’s not my character.’ It shouldn’t be me that’s upset, it’s other people in the situation at the end of the day. It’s horrible to watch,” Fairthorne said.

Wharton later addressed his actions on X, saying he had already apologized to Selfridge.

“I’m gonna continue to handle things behind closed doors. It’s been a very long time since I haven’t been proud of who I see on camera, and this is one of those times,” he wrote.

Izzy Fairthorne Was ‘Shocked’ Triple Disqualification Was Cut From Episode

Fairthorne also addressed the incident that ultimately sent Thomas, Dionicio and Goldstein home.

Spoiler account GamerVev alleged that Dionicio used the N-word during a game with Thomas and that Goldstein repeated the slur. The account claimed Thomas later damaged items in the kitchen after confronting Goldstein. The show has not confirmed those details.

Fairthorne told Page Six that two of the three men later explained what happened to her, but she doesn’t plan to share their accounts herself.

“I don’t want to say their side of it,” she said. “That situation about how sensitive it is, I think it should come from the horse’s mouth rather than me.”

She also admitted she expected the incident to appear in the episode.

“I think maybe people have their reasons for it,” Fairthorne said. “I don’t know if they’re protecting anyone. I don’t know if it shouldn’t make the cut because it’s a sensitive topic. I don’t know the reason behind it.”

Fairthorne added that she believes the people directly involved should be the ones to explain what happened.

“The Challenge: Cutthroat” releases new episodes on Wednesdays on Paramount+.