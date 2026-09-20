Charles Spencer Breaks Silence on King Charles’ Response to His Book: ‘Not Everyday You’re Gaslit By a King’

The impending arrival of Charles Spencer‘s “Swan Song: My Sister Diana” on September 22 has already created a furor in Buckingham Palace.

When some leaked excerpts were printed in a British tabloid, King Charles himself took the extraordinary and unprecedented step of issuing a comment.

Now, Spencer is pushing back, breaking his silence about Charles essentially calling him a liar.

A Rare Response from the King

Getty King Charles on the day of his coronation.

The war of words erupted when Britain’s Daily Mail published an excerpt from the book.

In the excerpt, Spencer detailed a phone call with Charles about funeral arrangements after the passing of Princess Diana. During that angry conversation, Spencer recalled that Charles told him, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.”

That prompted a rare reply from Charles’ spokesperson, given that Buckingham Palace rarely responds to books about the royal family.

“While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss,” read a Buckingham Palace statement to ABC News.

Charles Spencer Responds

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In an interview with “Good Morning America” set to air Monday, September 21, Spencer was asked about the palace statement by ABC News’ Maggie Rulli, as reported by an ABC news press release about the upcoming interview.

“Well, it’s not every day you’re gaslit by a king, but I was really upset with that because I thought it was very, not only condescending, but not straight,” Spencer said.

“What I said is straight and true,” he added. “And what did they come back with? That. It doesn’t say he didn’t say it either. That’s what I found interesting. I was really shocked, actually.”

‘Swan Song’

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Spencer’s book has been a long time coming.

Spencer made history with his eulogy to his late sister during her funeral, which was watched by a staggering television audience estimated at 2.5 billion.

In a statement about his book, Spencer said he’ll be building upon the sentiments he shared in his eulogy.

“As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way,” Spencer said in a statement about “Swan Song.”

“I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel — after reading this — that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a far better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young,” he continued.

“This is a book I’ve been invited to write repeatedly, since the actual day of Diana’s funeral,” Spencer concluded. “Now is the time for me to finally put it down on the page.”