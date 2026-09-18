Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Hilariously Relatable Moment While Visiting Scotland

Prince William might be next in line to inherit the throne, but he and his wife, Kate Middleton, are just like many other married couples at the end of the day.

As public discourse surrounding Prince Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal family continues, fans felt delighted to see the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy an afternoon in Scotland.

During the visit, Kate Middleton made it abundantly clear that she adores visiting with locals. She would not let anyone interrupt her conversation — not even her husband.

Prince William & Princess Catherine Enjoy Visiting With Locals

This week, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Isle of Bute in Scotland. During the visit, the royal couple visited with citizens and took an active interest in life on the Isle.

In fact, Kate Middleton was so eager to speak with the locals that she nearly made them late for other obligations.

The Daily Mail shared a video of Prince William trying to usher his wife along as she visited with residents. However, she brushed him off and continued mingling. Kate Middleton was excited to pose for selfies and get to know the citizens.

“You’ve got to speed up, you’ve got to get all the way down there before you go,” Prince William quipped to his wife as he tapped his watch.

The Daily Mail writes that Kate Middleton apologized to the crowd and begrudgingly moved forward. However, she continued to lag as she engaged in conversation with more people.

Despite his best efforts to keep things moving smoothly, Prince William was no match for his wife. Princess Catherine was determined to visit with as many citizens as possible and sincerely wanted to learn about life on the Isle of Bute.

Thankfully, the royal couple was able to maintain the rest of their schedule and even had the chance to participate in conservation efforts on the beach.

Fans Loved Seeing the Royal Couple Get Their Hands Dirty

Overall, it seems the royal couple’s visit to Scotland was an overwhelming success. Prince William and Princess Catherine also learned about conservation efforts on the Isle.

“Caring for Bute’s coastline at beautiful Ettrick Bay 🌊” the official Kensington Palace account shared on Instagram. They included several photos of the couple engaging in clean-up activities.

“Joining Beachwatch Bute’s beach ranger and local volunteers working together to protect the island’s coastline. For almost 30 years, community action has helped keep Bute’s beaches clean and accessible while inspiring the next generation to care for the natural environment,” the account added.

Fans loved seeing the royal couple in action. They were willing to play an active role in the clean-up effort, instead of standing by and watching.

“Wow! How down to earth is this! Prince William and Princess Kate not afraid to get dirty, cleaning the beach❤️❤️” one viewer wrote.

“Today I learned that the Prince of Wales can operate a tractor. Amazing,” another added.

Fans look forward to seeing more photos from the royal couple on official visits.