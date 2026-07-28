Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate Summer With New Family Photos and Heartfelt Tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking back on a busy summer with a collection of never-before-seen family photos and behind-the-scenes moments.

On July 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an Instagram carousel titled “the summer rewind,” featuring photos and videos from public engagements and personal family milestones over the past several months.

“Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!” the couple wrote alongside a sunshine emoji.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Rare Family Moments in Summer Photo Collection

Among the highlights included in the carousel was a photo of William and Kate attending Royal Ascot together. The princess wore a bright yellow dress with a matching hat, while William coordinated his look with a yellow flower pinned to his lapel.

Another image featured the couple relaxing outdoors with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—as they lay together in the grass alongside the family’s English Cocker Spaniels, Otto and Orla.

The family portrait was originally released in April to celebrate William and Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary and was photographed by Matt Porteous.

The collection also revisited one of Kate’s biggest personal achievements this year.

A photo from her Three Peaks Challenge showed the princess during her fundraising effort for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. In June, Kate climbed the three highest peaks in Great Britain within 24 hours to raise money for the organization. Earlier this year, she announced she is in remission following cancer treatment.

The carousel also included video from a special celebration honoring Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking during the event in May, William praised the legendary broadcaster’s lifelong work.

“It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life,” he said. “But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have — planet Earth.”

The Prince of Wales Speaks Out as Wildfires Continue Across Europe

Just one day before sharing the summer roundup, William used the couple’s social media accounts to address the devastating wildfires affecting several European countries.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the U.K,” he wrote.

“We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions.”

William also highlighted the broader environmental challenges linked to the fires.

“These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.”

The statement came as Europe continued to experience an intense summer of heatwaves, with temperatures climbing as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit in some regions.

More than 300,000 people have reportedly been forced to evacuate as wildfires burned near Madrid in Spain and the Bordeaux region of France.

While the United Kingdom has experienced smaller fires, officials declared a major incident in Scotland after a significant wildfire broke out in the Cairngorms.

The wildfire in Scotland occurred not far from Balmoral Castle, where the royal family traditionally spends part of its summer.

The Scottish estate is scheduled to close to the public on August 9, signaling that members of the royal family are expected to begin arriving for their annual holiday shortly afterward.