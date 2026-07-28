Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Split After Whirlwind Three-Month Romance

Three months after going public, DWTS Pro Sasha Farber and Hallmark actress Janel Parrish have reportedly gone their separate ways. People broke the news of the split on Tuesday, July 28. Neither has made any public statement, but fans began speculating about their split weeks earlier, judging from their social media silence. A few fans even claimed that they stopped posting about each other.

It looks like a one-sided cleanup so far. Parrish has removed every post tied to the “Dancing With the Stars” pro, but Farber’s account still shows several photos and videos of her.

Inside Sasha Farber and Janel Parrish’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Connection

The two have history dating back years before they ever became a couple. Farber and Parrish, 42 and 37 respectively, met during “Dancing With the Stars” season 19, when he was part of the troupe, and she danced alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Farber was married to fellow “DWTS” pro Emma Slater at the time. Slater, also 37, later moved on with pro Alan Bersten following her 2023 divorce from Farber.

Inside Their Post-Divorce Romance That Began in April

It wasn’t until this year that Farber and Parrish’s paths crossed again, both fresh off their own divorces. Parrish’s split from ex-husband Chris Long was finalized in June, and the pair began dating the month before, in April.

Parrish spoke about the surprise romance in June, making her red carpet debut with Farber at Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Gala.

“You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed,” Parrish told US Weekly in June. “I think that those are some of the most beautiful and exciting things in life, and sometimes it’s the most unexpected things that can be the most beautiful things.”

Sasha Farber and Janel Parrish’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Getty Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber attend the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Parrish spoke warmly about Farber before their split, describing him as the “sweetest, most brightest light to everybody that he meets.”

“He [has] the kindest heart to everyone, to his friends, his family or if he just met you walking his dogs. He just has the biggest heart and is so caring and loving,” she told US Weekly.

Farber expressed the same affection for Parrish during their relationship. “She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side,” he told the outlet.

“She’s just so supportive and wonderful. She loves animals, she loves dogs [and] she loves everyone who she meets.”

“They always leave with a smile on their face, and I feel like no matter what day I’m having, I know when I see Janel, this is where I’m meant to be,” he continued.

Before dating Parrish, Farber was linked to former “Bachelorette” lead Jenn Tran, his partner on Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2024. They reportedly went their separate ways in 2025 but never publicly confirmed a romance.