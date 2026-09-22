Giada De Laurentiis Reveals She Performed Her ‘DWTS’ Debut With a Broken Toe

Chef and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis has revealed that she competed in the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” with a significant toe injury. The season 35 contestant has now explained that the damage to her foot was worse than fans initially knew.

The 56-year-old confirmed that she performed her first competitive dance with partner Alan Bersten with a broken toe. Laurentiis had previously told fans she had “busted her toe” just one week before the premiere during an accident in rehearsals. However, it was unclear at the time that she had actually fractured the bone.

The revelation came in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, with professional dancer Alan Bersten admitting that he was responsible for the damage.

Alan Bersten Broke Giada De Laurentiis Toe in Rehearsals

Following the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars,” Bersten told Entertainment Weekly that the accident occurred during training. According to Bersten, the dance couple were showing off their dance to a small audience for the first time when he dropped Laurentiis.

Bersten went on to say that the incident happened right at the end of the routine. “We were doing a show and tell for the first time in front of people, and we got a little excited,” he explained. “You know how we finished down on the knee? My knee landed on her foot.”

Speaking alongside her partner Laurentiis simply said that “he smashed it,” in reference to her toe.

Despite the injury, the couple decided not to withdraw from the competition and carry on. She had previously shared images of the toe to social media, giving a glimpse at the bruising. But Laurentiis did not reveal the full extent of the injury.

She and Bersten ultimately performed a tango to the Shocking Blue track “Venus.” They earned a score of 16 out of 30 from the three judges.

Fortunately, the fracture happened to a middle toe, so it did not impact her balance as significantly as it could have. “To me, Giada’s a fighter,” he said. “She fought for every step we earned. She fought through the pain. I’m so proud of her.”

Laurentiis has been using daily treatments to try and heal the injury, although admits it is still numb after dancing. “I’ve been icing for eight days straight,” she revealed. “Epsom salt and ice every night.”

Two ‘DWTS’ Couples Suffer Almost Identical Injuries Before Premiere

Laurentiis is not the only contestant on the most recent season of “Dancing With the Stars” to suffer an injury already. During rehearsals, both Maura Higgins and Sharna Burgess have been involved with near-identical incidents. While training with Mark Ballas and Tyler Cameron, the celebrities collided with their dance partners.

Again, there were no serious injuries that meant that anybody had to withdraw. Both Higgins and Burges were also able to make light of the accidents while speaking about

Higgins first spoke about the incidents during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Smith Sisters Live.” “Me and Mark banged heads today,” Higgins explained. “To be honest, it was Mark’s fault.”

Burgess then interrupted to explain how something similar happened with them. “We did too,” she said. “We banged heads today as well. Yeah, smacked each other straight in the head. You’re not alone.”

Higgins and Ballas have already worked together, spending time together on the most recent season of “The Traitors.” The pro dancer has since revealed he was impressed by Higgins’ work ethic during training.