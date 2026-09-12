Prince Harry To Focus On This Charity Work After Charles’ Shock Letter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved back to the UK along with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. After receiving a shock letter from King Charles about their royal status, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will initially concentrate on charity events, including the Invictus Games.

According to a source, King Charles recently described the pair as “akin to private citizens,” effectively removing them from royal work. Due to this, Harry and Meghan will be attending the Invictus Spirit Awards in September. This inaugural event celebrates Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, while honoring some of the people involved in that project.

Following this event, Prince Harry will be heading to Birmingham in England to host another Invictus Games event. In this event, the Duke of Sussex will play pickleball with fellow veterans, while meeting up with 200 students.

Prince Harry To Attend WellChild Awards & More Charity Events

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Another charity event on Harry’s schedule is the WellChild Awards, a regular event where he has served as the organizations patron since 2007. As the Patron of WellChild, Harry will reunite with seriously ill children, youngsters and their families at the ceremony. He will also give a speech about the importance of the charity’s work.

“It is always a privilege to be part of the Awards,” Harry said, praising the “extraordinary children, young people, families and professionals” whose courage always inspires him. WellChild Chief Executive Matt James said the charity was “delighted” to welcome Harry back.

However, the next event will see the Duke heading back to the US, traveling New York City on September 22 and 23 to attend Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Global Initiative annual meeting. He had previously taken part in the event back in 2024

Reports on Prince Harry’s busy charity schedule follow him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as being described as “akin to private citizens.” An insider close to the couple told People, “They are public figures,” adding, “Members of the public know who they are. The idea that they can live a normal, ‘private’ life is sadly not realistic.”

Harry & Meghan’s Status In The UK

Getty Duke & Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Since they decided to step down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have not been working members of the royal family. Despite this, they have kept up their ties to may charitable organizations they have been involved with during their time together as working royals.

Prior to this, King Charles had issued a letter via the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, advising that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would remain non-working royals. In this letter, Charles reiterated that Harry and Meghan should not use their Royal Highness (HRH) styles. It also said that questions from official and state organizations on courtesies extended to them, especially when public funds could be involved, should rather be directed to Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the former royal pair received notice and details of Charles’ letter only around an hour before it was released to the media. According to People, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said they were “a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.”