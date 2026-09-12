Jessica Biel Gives Rare Glimpse Into Married Life With Justin Timberlake as They Explore the City of Love 

Jessica Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, have been enjoying some downtime in Paris, France, also known as the City of Love. Biel posted several vacation photos on Instagram on Friday, September 11, giving a rare look into her private life.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Put Their Relationship on Display

The photos included their view of the Eiffel Tower, the city’s most famous monument; cobblestone streets; beautiful architecture and sculptures; Timberlake performing onstage; and the couple posing while eating a meal on the rooftop. They look so happy and so relaxed. In the caption, Biel wrote, “Paris is for lovers,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Timberlake reacted by commenting with three heart-eye emojis. Other reactions include, “Love the millennial peace signs,” “How these two love Paris!!! I love seeing you two together!!!!” “Imagine watching your husband on the big screen like that, setting the stage on fire and creating magic…you must be so proud,” and “You two are my favorite couple of all time! Enjoy it!”

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake’s Relationship Highlights

Timberlake and Biel have been married since October 19, 2012, and the “The Better Sister” actress wore a light pink gown for the occasion, which took place at the Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy. Speaking to People about her wedding day, she said, “I had a little bit of butterflies. I was about to stand up in front of my friends and family and bare my soul for the person I love. It was terribly emotional.”

When she saw Timberlake, she felt calm, but she was overcome with emotion when her new husband performed a song he had written for her. “That definitely started the tears,” she said. “Not just for me either. For pretty much everyone who was there!” Of the moment, Timberlake said, “I figured if there was something I was going to be able to offer, it would be to sing her down the aisle. Grown men were weeping. Hopefully it’s because I didn’t sound bad.”

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel’s Beautiful Family

The couple remain together and share two children. They welcomed a son, Silas, on April 11, 2015. Their second child was born in January 2021, and they named him Phineas. Timberlake and Biel rarely share photos together on social media, but when they do, fans always welcome a glimpse into their family life or their relationship.

In May 2022, Timberlake continued the tradition of performing for his wife. In an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,“ Biel revealed how they celebrated her 40th birthday. “He threw me such an amazing, amazing party,” she said, People reports. “And he flew his band in, and he performed for me. Look, I will go head-to-head with everybody, but I’m his No. 1 fan. And I mean, who do I want to see on my birthday? It’s him and his band. He’s my favorite.”

Their recent travels seem to confirm that they are still each other’s favorites, and the couple has stood by each other for over a decade.