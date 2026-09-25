Brandi Glanville Speaks Out After Medical Emergency on ‘Special Forces’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville was among the 15 celebrities tapped to compete on season five of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Sadly, the Bravo legend suffered a medical emergency involving her sternum, leading to her medical withdrawal. Plus, the RHOBH alum has now spoken out in a post-elimination interview.

Brandi Glanville Speaks Out on ‘Special Forces’ Exit

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Following her “Special Forces” exit, Glanville spoke to Us Weekly. She said, “I over-rotated. I know it felt like my head hit the water, and it was so hard. It was like immediately I was dizzy, and I thought my whole body was in the water. Then my body hits the water after that. It was just like being run over by a truck.”

After that, she described her experience, saying, “It was crazy, and then I came up, and I’m trying to swim. My whole body is in pain. My right arm is the only thing I can use, and I have all the water kicking up from the jet skis. So I’m drinking the water, and I’m thinking, ‘Parasites!’ That’s all I can think about. Like, what is happening in my mouth?

She recalled, “Everyone kept touching me. And even just touching my back, it hurt. I was spinning. I couldn’t hear out of my left ear immediately.” After that, Glanville stated that she “was about to throw up.”

The RHOBH alum added, “But then the camera guy was in my face, and I’m like, ‘You’re not getting this from me.”

What Happened on The Show

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Fox premiered the fifth season of “Special Forces” on September 24, with the new episodes being filmed in the jungles of Malaysia. Regarding her health challenges, Glanville first opened up in a confessional.

Per PEOPLE, she said, “For three years, I’ve been very sick. I had 20-year-old breast implants, and it turns out I had silicone poisoning. I’m lucky to be here, and if I can get through those three years, I can get through anything.”

After that, her problems in the competition began, as contestants were challenged to jump out of a helicopter into a river. Glanville was clearly uncomfortable with the challenge but still gave it her best.

She explained, “Recently, I have let fear rule me. With my health issues, just leaving my house has been hard. I just want to jump back into life.” Sadly, after jumping from the helicopter, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum fell face-first into the water. She then swam back to the dock, seemingly in pain as she groaned.

Glanville discussed her pain, saying, “It’s my sternum — I can’t. My sternum is, like, f-cking cracked.” One of the Directing Staff members then told her that she “over-rotated” and then “smashed” herself. After seeing a medic, Glanville was withdrawn from the competition.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Opened Up Before Leaving

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After her injury on “Special Forces,” Glanville opened up in a confessional about the issues she’s faced over the years.

She said, “It’s exhausting to always be bouncing back from something. You keep getting tested, and sometimes you can’t get back up.” Glanville added, “I told my kids I wouldn’t be the first one to leave.”