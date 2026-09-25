Mariska Hargitay Hints at Christopher Meloni’s Return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’: ‘I Got My Old Partner Back’

Fans of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” have cause for celebration, with star Mariska Hargitay sharing some welcome news ahead of the series’ 28th season.

During an appearance on the Roommates Show Block Party alongside Jimmy Fallon and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on Thursday, September 24 in NYC, she dropped a bombshell about the upcoming season.

‘I’m Getting My Partner Back’

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During the event, People reported, Hargitay confirmed months of rumors that her former co-star Christopher Meloni would be returning to “SVU” for Season 28, reprising his beloved role of Det. Elliot Stabler.

“Well, I think you all know who’s back,” said Hargitay, who’s portrayed Det. Olivia Benson since the show’s premiere in 1999.

“I got my old partner back,” she declared, without mentioning Meloni by name.

Questions Still Remain…

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Brunson, however, sought some clarification.

“You got him back for an episode or you got him back for good?” Brunson queried.

“I’m not going to tell all,” Hargitay teased. “It’s not that kind of show.”

An Earlier Tease

The day before she confirmed the rumor, Hargitay added fuel to the flame when she posted an intriguing photo on Instagram.

In the selfie, she’s pointing to back of a very familiar bald head that any fan would recognize as Meloni.

“WHO DAT?” she wrote in the caption.

Meloni’s Schedule is Freed Up

As People pointed out, news of Meloni’s return to the show — whether it’s for a one-off guest spot, a multi-episode story arc or as a full-fledged, full-time member of the “Special Victims Unit” cast — comes months after his spinoff, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” was canceled after five seasons.

“Hey everyone, I just saw that they announced ‘OC,’ ‘Organized Crime’ won’t be coming back,” Meloni said in an Instagram video addressing the show’s cancelation.

“So I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back,” he added.

A Secret Meeting

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In an interview with Variety last month, “SVU” producer Peter Jankowski confirmed that Meloni had paid a visit to the show’s “base camp” at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

While he didn’t share any details, Jankowski revealed that Meloni met with “SVU” showrunner Michele Fazekas, sparking rumors of a Stabler return.

Meanwhile, “SVU” showrunner Fazekas hasn’t been shy in stating her desire to lure Meloni back to the show

“I love Meloni, and I will occasionally ask casting and see if Meloni’s available,” she told NBC Insider earlier this year. “If I can get him, I definitely will.”

However, she was also adamant that any return for the character couldn’t be a casting stunt, but had to make sense to the show’s storyline.

“It has to be meaningful and it has to come from these characters,” she explained. “There were at least two times this season where I was like, ‘Hey, is he around?’”

Look for more info to be revealed when the 28th season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” kicks off Thursday, October 8 on NBC.