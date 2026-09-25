Denise Richards Recreates Iconic ‘Wild Things’ Pool Scene in Sizzling New Photoshoot and Fans Are Loving It

Denise Richards is known for a diverse array of Hollywood projects, from her roles in such films as “Starship Troopers” and the 007 thriller “The World Is Not Enough” to her sojourn in the world of reality TV as a member of the Beverly Hills cast in the “Real Housewives” franchise.

However, it’s arguable the the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen remains best known for “Wild Things,” the 1998 erotic thriller in which she co-starred with Matt Dillon and Neve Campbell.

A Stunning Recreation

Now, Richards is returning to her sexiest role ever, courtesy of a new photoshoot recreating the iconic “Wild Things” scene in which her character emerges from a swimming pool in slow-motion after swimming laps.

Hair stylist/makeup artist Pamela Brogardi shared a photo and some video footage from the shoot, with Richards looking every bit as stunning as she did in 1998 as she glides through the water with wet, slicked-back hair.

“Sneak peek from today’s shoot 📸,” Brogardi wrote in the caption for the Instagram post.

Richards also shared a few clips of herself getting ready, via her Instagram Stories.

The post’s comments section lit up with appreciation from fans (and more than a few fire emojis).

“Amazing Denise, just amazing,” wrote one fan in a comment that summed up the general feeling, while other comments included “Absolutely stunning,” “Drop dead gorgeous,” and “Still hot and sexy.”

She Was Terrified to Film That Scene

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Since its release, “Wild Things” has gone on to achieve cult-classic status, with that pool scene a fan favorite.

Of course, it’s that other pool scene, in which her character engages in a sizzling tryst with both Dillon’s and Campbell’s characters, that really caused a stir.

For Richards herself, however, the memories of filming that sexy scene are not particularly positive ones.

“It was terrifying,” she recalled in a 2022 interview with The Guardian.

“It was the first time I had filmed anything like that, so I was obviously extremely nervous,” she explained. “There are a couple of scenes that are very risque. There’s a lot of choreography of figuring out who’s going where, so it’s not as sexy as people think. Do I eat smelly food before kissing scenes? No. And I have been very fortunate that no actor I’ve worked with has done that. If anything, we go the complete opposite. We always make sure we have mints and our teeth are brushed after lunch. We are definitely very respectful.”

Jokingly asked if she could still look Campbell in the eye, Richards responded, “Of course, yes! I’m sure people must think that behind the scenes it’s very exciting, but it’s not. But I’m glad it comes off that sexy in the movie.”

‘Wild Things’ Would Be ‘Weird’ for Her Daughters

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle Australia in 2019, Richards revealed that she wasn’t exactly rushing to show “Wild Things” to her daughters.

“I definitely did not give them a copy. I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this’, because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked,” she said.

“A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, ‘I would appreciate if you didn’t watch it.’ It’s not age appropriate and it was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it’s me being creative. I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that’s what mom decided to do,'” Richards added.

“It’s weird for them, to see their mom in something that’s sexy or different,” she admitted. “I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents.”