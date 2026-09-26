Gia Giudice Breaks Her Silence on Sister Milania With a Short But Encouraging Response

Gia Giudice, the oldest daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fan favorite Teresa Giudice, has broken her silence on the recent reports surrounding her sister, 20-year-old Milania.

After several outlets reported on Milania having a clash of some kind with her mother at Tampa International Aiport on Wednesday, Gia briefly addressed the situation for the first time in a quick reply to a fan who commened on one of her latest TikTok videos.

Gia wrote, “job of being the oldest” in reply to the fan, who wrote, “Gia as the older sister trying to be the calm peacemaker I get you.”

Gia then “liked” a comment by a fan who called her a “good sister,” and another that said the follower was “praying” for Milania.

On Friday, the girls’ father Joe also spoke out, with a statement to Page Six in support for Milania. In it, he praised Milania for having a “big heart” and acknowledged she is “going through a difficult time right now.”

The 25-year-old, who graduated from Rutgers University in 2023, could be heard calmly trying to keep the peace during a video clip of the tense moment, which Milania, a junior at the University of Tampa, uploaded to social media and later deleted.

Page Six says Gia was heard trying to diffuse the conflict by encouraging the girls’ mother Teresa to let Milania “do what she wants to do.”

Milania’s Latest Instagram Post Was a Joyful ‘Happy Birthday’ Message to a Friend

Milania’s latest social media post came 6 days ago, as she joyously wrote a lengthy birthday message to a friend. From her post, Milania seemed to be in good spirits.

Gia & Milania Have Lived Through Ups & Downs on TV for Years

Getty The Giudice family poses on a red carpet in 2010.

Gia and Milania, along with their two sisters Gabriella and Audriana, have been in the public eye since they began appearing on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alongside their parents in 2009. Since then, the family has been through their fair share of ups and downs, most notably when their parents served time in prison for financial fraud.

After her release in 2016, Teresa positively spoke in a “GMA” interview about how she made the most of her time despite the challenging conditions by keeping up with three-a-day workouts and taking up yoga.

Teresa first served 11 months, before Joe left to serve around 3 years. In another blow to the family, Joe, an Italian citizen, was deported following his release. He is currently living and working in the Bahamas. People says an attempt by Joe in January 2025 to get legal permission to rejoin his family in the U.S. was denied.

Gia Once Addressed Drama in Her Extended Family With a Hilarious, Yet Heartbreaking Song

At a family function back in 2011, when Gia was 10, she performed the now-famous original song she wrote which began with the lyrics, “Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things. I just wish things would get better.”

The song was a response to the ongoing feud that had been going on between her mother Teresa and her uncle, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga.

The song resurfaced in March 2021 when it became a viral TikTok hit which users paired with stories about some of their cringiest moments.