Joe Giudice Shares Heartfelt Message About Daughter Milania

Joe Giudice is standing firmly behind his daughter Milania Giudice and giving fans a glimpse at the young woman he knows away from the public spotlight.

The former RHONJ star spoke about his 20-year-old daughter in a new statement, sharing his love for Milania while opening up about the personal loss she has been processing in recent months.

“Milania is a good girl. She has a big heart, she loves deeply, and she cares enormously about the people in her life,” Joe told Page Six. “She is also young and going through a very difficult period right now.”

Joe explained that Milania has been grieving the death of her close friend Victoria Zardoya, who died in July. He said the loss has “affected” his daughter “tremendously.”

For Joe, however, his message was ultimately about giving Milania the space and support she needs while reminding people that there is much more to his daughter than what they may see publicly.

Joe Giudice Opens Up About Milania’s Personal Loss

Milania has spent most of her life in the public eye. Fans first met her as a child on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” alongside her parents, Teresa and Joe Giudice, and sisters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana.

Now an adult with a sizable social media following of her own, Milania continues to have people watching and talking about her life. Joe acknowledged that added pressure while discussing what his daughter has been navigating privately.

“Losing someone you love is incredibly painful, and grief does not have a timeline,” Joe said. “She has been trying to process that loss while also dealing with the pressures that come with growing up in the public eye.”

Joe also encouraged people not to assume they know everything Milania is experiencing based solely on what they see from the outside.

“I know my daughter. I know her heart, and I know that what people may see from the outside does not tell the whole story of what someone is experiencing privately,” he said.

“There have been difficult moments, but those moments do not define who Milania is as a person.”

It’s a particularly personal message from Joe, who has remained close to his four daughters despite living outside the United States. The Giudice sisters have regularly shared glimpses of their relationship with their father over the years, including family visits and vacations together.

Joe Giudice Says His Family Is Rallying Around Milania

More than anything, Joe made it clear that Milania has her family’s support as she continues moving forward.

“I love my daughter, and I will always stand beside her,” he said.

That support, Joe explained, is his priority as her father.

“As her father, my priority is making sure my daughter knows that she is loved and supported,” he said. “Our family is doing everything we can to be there for her and give her the support and space she needs right now.”

His comments offer a different perspective on Milania at a moment when the Giudice family continues to command plenty of attention years after their original RHONJ run.

For Joe, though, the message is considerably simpler. Whatever may be happening around his daughter, he wants Milania to know that she has her father and the rest of her family firmly in her corner.