Remembering Dolly Parton: ‘9 to 5’ Day Tribute Honors the Country Icon’s Most Beloved Hit

Decades after it first topped the charts, Dolly Parton‘s “9 to 5” remains the ultimate morning rally cry.

To mark the official “9 to 5” Day on Sept. 25, the estate of the late Dolly Parton treated her millions of Instagram followers to a nostalgic look back at the track that defined an era. Highlighting her signature wit and soaring vocals, the post served as a sweet reminder of why the beloved superstar’s musical legacy will continue to live on forever.

Dolly Parton’s Most Beloved Hit Honored

In an Instagram post shared by Dolly Parton’s estate, the country superstar’s most beloved hit song, “9 to 5” was honored for its timelessness. The date, September 25th falls in line with the song’s title.

“Happy 9 to 5 Day,” shared her estate. Along with the comment was a video of the country music icon as she introduced and performed the iconic tune.

“One thing I like about this club is that I own it,” Parton joked in the clip. “And we get to sing anytime we feel like it. And right now, I feel like it. This is one for all you working folks.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law establishing the day in honor of the singer. The day, 9-25, honors the iconic star’s hit song “9 to 5.”

“We could all afford to live a little more like Dolly,” he declared. “Be kind, be humble, and have some fun. Be a diamond in a rhinestone world. With this bill, we are not just establishing a day to celebrate Dolly Parton; we are creating an annual reminder to us, every year, to live the way she did − joyfully, graciously, and with a whole lot of heart.”

Fans Reacted to the Joyful Video Clip and How They Will Always Remember Dolly Parton

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Even in moments of remembrance, Dolly Parton has a way of bringing pure joy to her fans. Following a heartwarming throwback clip shared online, millions of admirers rallied together to celebrate the late country icon’s bright, unshakeable spirit.

The joyful footage, capturing Dolly at her charming, lighthearted best, sparked a wave of affectionate reactions. Fans flooded the comments with heartfelt tributes, sharing the exact moments, songs, and laughter that will define how they remember the beloved superstar forever.

“What a gem. Empathetic because of her family and upbringing. She really ‘got it,'” wrote one follower.

A second fan shared, “First 9/25 day she hasn’t been earth-side but she is soooooo present!!!”

“Even after she’s gone, Dolly has the power to bring us together. The woman gave us a brand new holiday to celebrate every year! Happy 9/25 Day, y’all,” penned a third Instagram user.

A fourth social media follower concluded, “We miss you and love you, Dolly, but we will always celebrate you and the joy you brought to the world.”

Dolly Parton died at 80 on August 25, 2026. Her legacy of boundless generosity, chart-topping anthems, and sharp wit continues to inspire generations of fans. From her groundbreaking music career to her world-changing Imagination Library, the country legend’s impact on pop culture remains as powerful and vibrant as ever.