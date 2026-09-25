Carrie Ann Inaba Had More to Say to Giada De Laurentiis Than DWTS Allowed After Calling Her Performance ‘Shaky’

Week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars” saw the remaining 14 contestants take on “Viral Hits Night.” While some celebrities showed noticeable improvement from the premiere, others had a tougher time, including chef Giada De Laurentiis, who tied for the lowest score of the night with just 12 points out of a possible 30.

When being critiqued by the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba called De Laurentiis’ performance “shaky.” Unfortunately, Inaba had to follow a one-word critique rule that night. De Laurentiis and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, were later sent home.

In a recent Threads post, Inaba shared what she wishes she had told the celebrity chef that night if she didn’t have to follow the one-word rule. In fact, the new rule didn’t sit right with viewers, either.

Carrie Ann Inaba Admits She’s ‘Sad’ She Was Only Allowed a One-Word Critique for Giada De Laurentiis

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Viral Hits Night” – The celebrities and their professional partners will hit the dance floor with performances inspired by some of the biggest viral hits and unforgettable moments that have taken the internet by storm. TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Carrie Ann Inaba wasn’t exactly thrilled with the one-word rule during Week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars.” In a Threads post on Thursday, September 24, Inaba admitted she was “sad” that she was only allowed to give celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis a one-word critique after her elimination that night.

“I was sad I didn’t have a chance to say more on air,” Inaba began her post (via Us Weekly). “So I’ll leave it here: Watching Giada dance as a true and absolute beginner was inspiring and I commend her on being so courageous.”

Inaba went on to praise the chef for trying something out of her “comfort zone” and giving it her all. “What I think makes her so incredibly special is the grounded honesty she expressed while going through this journey while also expressing pure glee and joy in the process of learning something new. It’s wonderfully freeing to step out of your comfort zone but only because it’s also absolutely terrifying. Bravo ❤️.”

During “Viral Hits Night,” De Laurentiis and her pro partner Alan Bersten danced the salsa to “Bella Ciao” by Becky G. After her performance, judge Derek Hough shared that he wanted to see more “power” out of her. Judge Bruno Tonioli said that she gave the audience “salsa without spice.” Because Inaba went last, she was only allowed to give one word, calling the routine “shaky.”

They tied with Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson with the lowest scores of the night, a 12/30.

De Laurentiis Opens up About Her DWTS Elimination

Getty Giada De Laurentiis attends Paris Hilton’s Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

De Laurentiis and Bersten were the third couple to be eliminated from DWTS after the premiere had a double elimination. In an Instagram Story following her exit, the chef shared, “I just wanted to take a second and thank everybody for all of their support through this journey on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ And all the moms that shared their stories. It was really, really, really inspiring.”

“I’m honored to represent women in their 50s and try something new. Try something that scares you, ’cause, honestly guys, it is a rush,” she continued.

De Laurentiis also thanked Bersten, calling him “a loving partner” and “so patient.”

The chef had initially shared that it was her 18-year-old daughter, Jade, who inspired her to compete. During premiere night, she became emotional while recalling how her daughter encouraged her to take on the DWTS challenge.

“I think she just wanted me to step outside the box and do something that I’m very afraid of doing and try something at my age that I think a lot of us give up on in our 50s, that we’re done, and I think that’s why she wanted me to do it. And I did it,” she said.