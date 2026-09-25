Watch Luke Bryan Bring Carrie Underwood Onstage for Bon Jovi Cover at Recent Concert

Country music superstar Luke Bryan recently released his ninth studio album, “Signs.” To celebrate the new music, the “Play It Again” singer held a Luke Bryan & Friends concert in Nashville, with fellow “American Idol” judge Carrie Underwood joining him on stage for a Bon Jovi cover.

Watch “American Idol” Judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Sing Bon Jovi

Getty Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan

The most recent Luke Bryan & Friends show took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 24. In a TikTok posted by the account up2datecountry.live, he appears on stage with Underwood as they both sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

@up2datecountry.live Update: Luke Bryan brought out Carrie Underwood to cover “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN ♬ original sound – up2datecountry.live

The clip shows him starting the song as Underwood dances a few feet away, wearing blue jean shorts and a black shirt. Bryan is wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored shirt, a matching hat, and brown boots. After that, Underwood joins the song at the line, “Gina works the diner all day.”

As Underwood sang, Bryan danced off to the side and removed his hat for a portion of the performance before turning it backward. From there, the “American Idol” judges sang the iconic chorus to the 1986 song.

In addition to Underwood, Bryan’s concert featured Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Kane Brown. Avery Anna opened the show, and DJ Rock also performed.