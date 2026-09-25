1970s Teen Heartthrob & Guitarist Passes at 73 — Tributes Pour In

A talented guitarist who found fame with two major bands and was a huge teen heartthrob in the 1970s has sadly passed away at the age of 73.

Neil Henderson played guitar for Scottish pop rock band the Bay City Rollers, who found success across the world, including in the United States, from 1970 until 1972. They were particularly popular with teenage girls. He then joined fellow Scottish pop group Middle of the Road in 1974, having been unveiled as a member in 1973.

It was the official Facebook page of Middle of the Road that announced the upsetting news in a statement. It confirmed Henderson died from complications following a stroke.

The statement read, “We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend. Neil had been ill for some time and was fighting to recover from a stroke a few years ago. We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends. His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him as will his music.”

A single picture of Henderson playing guitar on stage was attached to the post. The Glasgow Times confirmed his age.

Neil Henderson Had an Extensive Discography

Throughout his time as a performer, Neil Henderson amassed an extensive discography.

During his time with the Bay City Rollers, the group released two cover singles on which he performed. They were the 1971 track “Keep on Dancing” and the 1972 single “We Can Make Music.”

With “Middle of the Road,” he accumulated a whopping 57 credits. They included writing and arrangement credits, instrument and performance credits, and vocal credits.

He is credited on the band’s 1974 albums “You Pays Yer Money and You Takes Yer Chance” and “Postcard.” He also played on singles like “Rockin’ Soul” and later material into the mid-to-late 1970s (plus at least one 1980 release listing him as lead guitarist).

When news of Henderson’s passing hit the internet, social media became awash with tributes to him.

Fans Have ‘Happy Memories’ of Henderson

Getty Bay City Rollers fans in the 1970s.

Fans across social media paid tribute to Neil Henderson when they heard the sad news of his death.

Under Middle of the Road’s announcement of his passing, one Facebook user commented, “This is so sad. During the ’73 Middle of the Road, West & East European tour, Neil was introduced as the fifth member of the Middle of the Road group. I was the groups tour driver & had some great chats with him.”

Another Facebook user wrote, “Very sad news. I have happy memories of Neil, first recording in his studio, Pipedream, in Paisley, and later in Germany with Middle of the Road. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Someone else on the platform said, “My deepest condolences to the family and the band. Rest in peace, Neal Rock the heavens up there together with my dad and so many others. ❤️🤘🕊️🖤”

On X, under BBC Scotland News’ story of Henderson’s passing, one X user referenced a Bay City Rollers’ song (“Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby Goodbye),” which was originally recorded by The Four Seasons), saying, “Bye bye Neil, bye bye.”

Another X user commented underneath GB News’ post about Henderson’s passing, simply saying, “RIP.”

News of Henderson’s passing also reached Instagram, where a post about his career was shared.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Neil Henderson at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Neil Henderson’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.