Catherine Zeta-Jones Turns 57: See Her Gorgeous Appearance & How Michael Douglas Marked Her Birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 57th birthday on September 25, and in honor of her big day, her loving husband, Michael Douglas, who shares the same birthday, marked the occasion with a touching post.

Michael Douglas Celebrates Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Douglas posted a photo of himself and Zeta-Jones on Instagram in the early hours of the morning. He shared his thoughts in the caption, which he revealed were taken from an excerpt from his memoir, “One Helluva Ride!”

Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Felix Trinidad-Oscar De La Hoya welterweight championship in 1999

“I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine. She was magic, in a way that went beyond beauty. And I was certain, as much as I had ever been about anything, that she was the one. It’s the kind of moment that only comes around once in your life, if you’re lucky,” he wrote. “The one time that you know, without any doubt in your mind, that you’re meant to be with someone. Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always and forever!”

Fans Celebrate Catherine Zeta-Jones

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas in June, 2026

Zeta-Jones and Douglas met in 1998, got engaged in 1999, and married in 2000. They share two children, a son, Dylan Douglas, born in August 2000, and a daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, born in April 2003.

The “Wednesday” actress responded to her husband’s post in the comment section, writing, “Thank you darling. Thank you. Happy Birthday to you too my love.”

Fans also showed their support in the comments. “Happy Birthday to both of you. You are such a lovely couple. I wish you both a wonderful day and celebration,” a fan shared. “Happy Birthday. Beautiful couple,” another person wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Embraces Age With Grace

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the “Kill Jackie” premiere on September 24, 2006

Zeta-Jones is praised for her beauty and for how gracefully she has aged. In a 2022 interview with New Beauty, she revealed how she maintains her appearance, saying, “Water, maintaining my pH balance, no alcohol, and thorough diet keeping my body free of any inflammation inside and out.” She is also a big fan of swimming, tennis, Peloton, the gym, and tap dancing, the publication notes.

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas in 1999

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones on the red carpet in 2000

The actress also shared her tips for healthy skin, saying, “Don’t forget to check your whole body for new and different shape freckles, not just your face, but the bits you don’t look at every day.”

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in 2025

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1 premiere in 2025

Age has been empowering for Zeta-Jones. “Something about getting older was that I don’t take a lot of (expletive) from people,” she said in an interview with InStyle in 2003, Woman’s Day reports. “Not that I’m snappy, or that I’m looking for (expletive) from people. I just don’t take it, and I don’t take it in a very gracious way. And it’s only something that comes from experience, and it’s only something that comes from being 53.”