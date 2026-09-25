‘General Hospital’ Star’s 40-Year Love Story Has Fans Calling His Wife an Angel

Maurice Benard has portrayed Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” for more than three decades, but one special person has been part of his life even longer.

The soap legend recently celebrated his wife’s birthday with an emotional tribute to their enduring relationship and the support she has given him through some of his most difficult moments.

Read on to learn more about the woman “General Hospital” fans are calling his rock and an angel.

Maurice Benard Celebrates Four Decades of Love

Maurice Benard shared a touching message in honor of his wife Paula’s birthday, reflecting on the nearly 40 years they have known each other.

“It’s another birthday man they seem like they’re right around the corner,” the actor wrote. “What can I say about my wife that I haven’t said 1 million times? She is stuck by me through the worst of times too many times. I’ve known her since she was 16 years old. 40 years later, our love has not skipped a beat. Happy birthday, MY LOVE.”

The couple tied the knot in 1990, three years before Benard joined the cast of “GH” at the age of 30.

They went on to have four children, including three daughters and a son, Joshua Benard.

Joshua has followed in his famous father’s footsteps by making multiple appearances on “General Hospital” over the years.

Paula Stood Beside Maurice Through His Most Difficult Moments

Maurice Benard has publicly discussed his experiences with bipolar disorder, including the important role Paula has played throughout his mental-health journey.

The soap star was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 22. As he navigated the condition’s many ups and downs, Paula remained by his side and became one of his greatest sources of support.

Benard’s openness about his diagnosis has become an important part of his life beyond Port Charles. However, his birthday message made it clear that Paula’s steady presence helped him endure some of his most difficult periods.

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Their commitment to one another resonated with fans, with one viewer writing, “Your story is a beautiful testament to love and never giving up.”

‘GH’ Stars and Fans Celebrate Paula Benard

Benard’s young co-star Kayden Tokarski, who portrays Scout Cain on “General Hospital,” joined the birthday celebration with a sweet message for Paula.

“Aww, happiest of birthdays to you, Paula!!” Tokarski wrote. “Wishing you two many more beautiful years together!”

“General Hospital” fans also filled the post with birthday wishes and praise for the woman who has shared Benard’s life away from the cameras.

“Paula is a treasure! Her heart is absolutely golden,” one “General Hospital” fan wrote.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful and strong wife, Paula,” another viewer added.

“Happy Birthday to gorgeous Paula!!” another “GH” fan declared. “She’s obviously an angel that God sent to you.”

After nearly four decades together, Maurice and Paula’s love appears as strong as ever. From building a family to facing life’s most difficult moments side by side, their relationship continues to inspire the “General Hospital” star’s fans and co-stars alike.