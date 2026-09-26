The Remake of a Beloved 60s Supernatural Comedy Is Surprisingly Still Alive

There are far too many projects that get picked up and then go nowhere, and it’s hard to trust the idea that “no news is good news.” However, when it comes to the reboot of the ’60s/’70s beloved supernatural comedy “Bewitched,” there is a lot to look forward to.

Matt Webb Mitvoch took fan questions to those who had the answers, and so far, so good. The “Bewitched” reboot is still on the cards, according to his Inside Line.

Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Bewitched’ Reboot

Getty HOLLYWOOD, : This undated file photo shpws US Actors Elizabeth Montgomery(L), Dick York(C), and Agnes Moorehead(R), the stars of the 1960’s television show “Bewitched.” Montgomery died 18 May after a battle with cancer at the age of 62. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read FILES/AFP via Getty Images)

Judalina Neira, who you know best for “The Boys” and “Daisy Jones and the Six,” is behind the new series. She took it to Sony TV when she signed her first overall deal via her Famous Last Words Productions company. Sony then shopped it around to find a network, and Fox said yet.

The series is said to have a similar tone to the original series. It’s a heartfelt story of a couple from completely different worlds. Samantha and Darrin fell in love right away, but throughout the series, they will need to navigate the feelings others have about them. With disapproving parents and cultural clashes, it’s not going to be easy to find support.

It’s difficult enough for people coming from different parts of the world. For Samantha and Darrin, they’re also navigating being witch and human!

Where In Development Is ‘Bewitched’

Getty HOLLYWOOD, : This undated file photo shows US Actress Elizabeth Montgomery, who starred in the 1960’s television series “Bewitched,” in which she played a nose-twitching suburban sorceress married to a wary mortal. Montgomery died 18 May after a battle with cancer at the age of 62. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read FILES/AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Mitvoch could only get confirmation that the series is still in development. There has been no casting confirmed, and there has been no word on whether this is a project for later in 2027 or for the 2027–2028 TV season. It’s likely the latter at this point.

Most shows still go through pilot season, so it hints that Fox will want to wait until May 2027 to make a final decision, giving everyone time to get that first episode locked in.

There are many concerns about the reboot, with one user on Reddit saying, “Some remakes work, but most do not. I doubt that a remake or even a reimagined show would have the charm of the original series.”

Another commented, “They shouldn’t do this. There is nothing that will compare to the original.”

Yet, with the question that Mitvoch got, it’s clear that some people are interested in the series. This is likely to be a slightly darker series compared to the original, as production seems to be interested in exploring an hour-long format instead of the traditional sitcom.

Fox Has Another Reboot to Focus on First

Getty 1996 The Girls Of “Baywatch.” From L-R: Traci Bingham, Donna D’Errico, Yasmine Bleeth, Gena Lee Nolin And Nancy Valen. Baywatch (Photo By Getty Images)

It’s not the only reboot that Fox has greenlit. “Baywatch” is coming in January 2027, starring “Arrow’s” Stephen Amell.

This is more of a revival than a reboot, as it follows a grown-up Hobie Buchannon as he takes on life-saving rescues and personal drama. His estranged daughter, Charlie, joins the lifeguard team, and now the two need to learn how to work together. Jessica Belkin will play Charlie opposite Ammel’s Hobie.

David Hasselhoff isn’t set to return as Mitch Buchannon just yet, but the door is open if the story and schedule allow. However, this is focused on the new generation of lifeguards.

David Chokachi will return, reprising his role as Cody Madison from the original series. Other new cast members include Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, and Noah Beck. It’s slated to have 12 episodes, which is common for a first-season, midseason show on the network. It would always be moved to the fall for Season 2 if it proves successful, which is what happened to “Doc” and “Best Medicine” over the last couple of years.