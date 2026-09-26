‘Gossip Girl’ Legend Passes Away at 71 — Tributes Pour In

A talented director known best for helming 14 episodes of the iconic teen drama “Gossip Girl” has tragically passed away at the age of 71.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Piznarski’s name was listed in an “In Memoriam” section in the latest DGA Monthly issue, and a spokesperson for the Director’s Guild of America said that he died back on Saturday, April 4. The news is only just reaching the public domain.

No cause of death has been disclosed and The Hollywood Reporter say they reached out to Piznarski’s daughter, Lauren, who told the outlet that his family did not want to participate in an obituary or share any further details about her father’s passing.

In addition to “Gossip Girl,” Piznarski built up an impressive filmography. While he excelled in teen dramas, he crossed into several different genres.

Mark Piznarksi’s Filmography Was Extensive

The 14 episodes of “Gossip Girl” directed by Mark Piznarski included the original 2007 pilot episode, 2007’s “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!,” 2009’s “Valley Girls,” and 2012’s series finale “New York, I Love You XOXO.” However, his work on the show was far from the end of his filmography.

Other teen dramas he directed episodes of included “Riverdale,” “Veronica Mars,” “My So-Called Life,” and “90210.”

He also helmed episodes of drama series “Everwood,” drama series “Relativity,” supernatural crime drama series “iZombie,” action thriller series “Crisis,” police procedural series “NYPD Blue,” sports drama series “Friday Night Lights,” family drama series “American Dreams,” drama series “The ’60s,” and family drama series “Once and Again.”

Piznarski also occasionally worked as a producer and writer. He produced several episodes of the shows he directed and more, and also wrote the 2006 drama movie “Looking for Sunday.”

When news of Piznarski’s passing reached the internet, tributes to him began to pour in on various social media platforms.

Tributes Poured in for Piznarski

Getty Mark Piznarski at the “Gossip Girl” 100 episode celebration.

Tributes to Mark Piznarski are flooding several social media platforms following the news of his April passing.

One tributary post to Piznarski on Instagram reads, “He may have spent his career behind the camera, but millions of viewers grew up watching the television moments he helped bring to life.”

Somebody on X noted, “We just lost another legend today 😔.”

One X user called Piznarski, “A go-to pilot director for teen dramas.”

Also on X, underneath the above post about Piznarski’s death, another X user commented, “What a nice guy. RIP 💔.”

On Facebook, underneath a post announcing Piznarski’s passing, a Facebook user said, “Rest easy sir. And thank you.”

Notably, on the same platform, one person commented, “Mr. Piznarski directed me when I worked as a background actor on the Dermot Mulroney show “Crisis” over a decade ago. RIP, Mr. Piznarski.”

As well as his aforementioned daughter, Lauren, Piznarski is survived by his namesake son, Michael.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to Michael Piznarski’s family and friends as they continue to mourn his April passing. May his memory be a blessing and, moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Mark Piznarski’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.