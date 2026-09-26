New Details Emerge About Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber’s Son Presley’s Funeral After His Tragic Passing

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s eldest child, son Presley Gerber, died from a suspected overdose on September 20, TMZ reports. He was found dead at a rehab facility in Santa Monica and was just 27 at the time of his death. Details of Presley’s funeral arrangements have now been revealed.

Presley Gerber’s Funeral Details

On Friday, September 25, TMZ reported that Presley’s body had been cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home. Sources told the outlet that the funeral arrangements had begun and that it will be “small and intimate.” No guests have been revealed, but George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, and actress Laura Dern, have been seen visiting the family during this tragic time.

The location for the funeral will reportedly either be at Forest Lawn or Malibu Presbyterian Church, and will happen “sometime within the week,” TMZ reports. They also claim that Presley’s ashes will be kept at his parents’ Malibu mansion.

The family, which also includes younger daughter, actress and model Kaia Gerber, has not released a statement about Presley. However, they did acknowledge his death when asking for privacy. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” they said.

Presley Gerber’s Mental Health Struggles

No official cause of death has been released for Presley, and TMZ reports the coroner is “waiting for test results to come back before announcing.” The outlet also reported that Presley had “a persistent problem with ketamine.”

Presley had a long struggle with addiction and mental health, which he was open about on social media and in a candid appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast. “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said, Men’s Journal reports.

He continued to address his mental health, saying, “It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it. That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

For a time, Presley also discussed his health and his struggles on Instagram, in a series he called Mental Health Mondays. Presley’s decision to speak about his mental health is something his family was proud of. “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words,” the source told People. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”