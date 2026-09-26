Elsa Pataky, 50, Is Breathtaking in Tiny Bikini on Maldives Getaway With Girl Pals

Gorgeous Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky is currently living her best life in the gorgeous island paradise of the Maldives.

Pataky, 50, is famously the wife of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the wildly popular franchise (she also played a small part as a Wolf Woman in 2022’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”).

However, Hemsworth isn’t in any of Pataky’s latest photographs. The star of movies like 2006’s “Snakes on a Plane,” 2009’s “Giallo,” 2010’s “Di Di Hollywood,” 2024’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” and several instalments of the “Fast & Furious” franchise is in the archipelagic country in South Asia with her girl pals — all of whom look amazing in their bikinis on the island nation’s beautiful beaches.

Having already shared some snaps for her trip a few days earlier, she has again taken to social media to upload her new batch of pictures.

Elsa Pataky & Pals Appear to be Having an Amazing Time in the Maldives

Elsa Pataky shared her latest batch of photographs from her girls trip to the Maldives with the 6.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of ten photographs and two videos from the trip. The two videos show Pataky coming down a water slide and enjoying champagne with her friends on sun loungers. The photographs include one of Pataky and all her friends in their bikinis on the beach, one of them all sat on bicycles ready to explore the Maldives, one of Pataky from behind in her bikini, and several of the beautiful scenery in the Maldives. Pataky and her friends undoubtedly all look absolutely fabulous in the images.

Pataky’s caption on the post reads, “So grateful for life and my amazing friends! 🥰🥰. @sonevafushiofficial.”

Soneva Fushi is the name of the resort Pataky and her friends are in. Its Instagram account describes it as, “The Soulful Playground. Where the jungle meets the ocean.”

Dylah Rae’s summery 2026 track “Let Me Take You To The Island” appropriately plays over Pataky’s post.

Pataky’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post in their droves to have their say on it.

Pataky’s Fans & Followers Think She & Her Friends Look Beautiful

Getty Elsa Pataky.

The comments section of Elsa Pataky’s post is flooded with messages from people who think she, her friends, and the Maldives all look amazing in her pictures.

One of Pataky’s followers commented, “I love it. Girls united. Enjoy whilst you can my darlings. Wear every gorgeous outfit without a care because you can. I have hit the peri and the big M. Always been slim, active etc body not mine anymore.🥺 Live every moment loud and proud and wear every amazing outfit you own that you love and please do not second guess, is this too much!! OWN IT WHILE U CAN. Please❤️Pete.”

Another follower wrote, “This is not a photo. This is paradise.”

Somebody else said, “❤️looks lovely x amen to good friends ❤️.”

“Beautiful poeple [sic] enjoying life,” noted one Instagram user.

Pataky’s trip is part of her birthday celebrations (she turned 50 on July 18) and, last but not least, one individual commented, “🙌🙌🙌 the world tour of birthdays !!! I love it xxx.”

We’re glad to see Elsa Pataky and her friends enjoying their time in the Maldives. It looks amazing — as do they — and we hope they make the most of whatever time they have left on their trip.

Elsa Pataky’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.