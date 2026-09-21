Elsa Pataky Looks Gorgeous & Confident Rocking a Tiny Bikini on Her Girls’ Trip (PHOTOS)

Spanish model Elsa Pataky couldn’t imagine a more perfect life. As she enters her 50s, she’s having a blast exploring beautiful locations with friends and family.

In a new social media update, she proudly displayed her latest set of bikini photos while spending time in paradise.

Elsa Pataky Lives Her Best Life Soaking Up the Sun

Elsa Pataky turned 50 this year, but she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the model feels better than ever before and loved spending quality time with friends on a recent girls’ trip.

“Another year around the sun, celebrated in paradise with some of my favorite people. Making memories, sharing laughs and feeling very lucky to have experiences like this together. 🤍 @sonevasecretofficial,” Pataky shared on Instagram, before translating the message into Spanish.

The first image reveals Pataky from behind, enjoying the crystal-clear water. She sports a black and white bikini, which looks absolutely stunning on her.

“😍❤️❤️❤️ looks like a dream!” actress Jessica Alba shared in the comments.

Plenty of other fans congratulated Elsa Pataky on her milestone birthday. Others noted how stunning she looked in her swimwear, and how delighted she looked to spend time with close friends in paradise.

As a dedicated mother of three, Elsa Pataky doesn’t always get much time to relax and unwind with her friends. However, she and her husband, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, love raising their children on the Australian coast.

It’s not at all uncommon to see the family enjoying time on the water together, enjoying everything nature has to offer.

The recent girls’ trip isn’t the only time Elsa Pataky has been photographed soaking up the sun in a beautiful swimsuit.

In July, she posted several more photos of herself enjoying the water. In the first image, she casually lounges on a boat, flaunting her rock-hard abs.

The Model Is Truly a Family Woman at Heart

Though Elsa Pataky certainly enjoys quality time with friends, she’s also fiercely dedicated to her family. She married Chris Hemsworth in 2010. The couple went on to welcome three children: daughter, India, 14, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 12.

Over the summer, the family excitedly celebrate their patriarch’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person ❤️” Elsa posted in August, attaching her favorite moments of Chris Hemsworth. “Funny, ridiculously smart, compassionate, generous, kind, and somehow always making life more fun just by being in it. We love you more than you could ever imagine, and we’re so lucky to have you. Happy birthday love ❤️”

The Marvel star has come to sincerely appreciate his wife’s honesty, even if it isn’t what he wants to hear.

“Elsa’s honesty is my barometer for whether something works. I take that with the films I do, the commercials, whatever,” Hemsworth told PEOPLE in February. “It’s like everyone else can tell me one thing, but I know that I’m going to get the absolute truth from her.”

“And it’s sometimes dressed up in gentleness from time to time, so that it doesn’t shatter my soul, which I appreciate,” he quipped.