‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo, 54, Turns Heads in Stunning London Fashion Week Runway Appearance

Years after her iconic role as Adriana La Cerva on the beloved mob series “The Sopranos,” actress Drea de Matteo, 54, is proving she could still turn heads as she took on a new profession: runway model.

According to Hello!, the actress was at London Fashion Week on Friday, September 18, where she walked the catwalk for designer Natasha Zinko’s spring/summer 2027 show in collaboration with OnlyFans.

De Matteo looked stunning as she graced the runway, with fans marveling at how little she appears to have changed over the years.

Drea de Matteo Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at London Fashion Week

Getty Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti and Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva star in HBO’s hit television series, “The Sopranos” (Year 3).

Beloved “The Sopranos” actress Drea de Matteo walked the runway for London-based fashion designer Natasha Zinko’s show this past Friday, and the 54-year-old looked absolutely incredible in her chic look.

Photos obtained by Hello! showed De Matteo wearing a matching champagne-coloured velvet outfit while a long beige trench coat draped over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with aviator sunglasses and black heels, while her hair was worn down in voluminous, heavily curled waves.

The entire look felt reminiscent of her iconic “Sopranos” character Adriana La Cerva, who was known for her love of glamorous fashion. In fact, fans could picture the ensemble straight from the character’s closet! All that was missing was a little Harry Winston sparkle.

De Matteo Opens Up About Joining OnlyFans After Financial Struggles

Getty Waylon Albert Jennings, Drea de Matteo and Alabama Gypsy Rose Jennings attend the The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion: WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 13, 2024 in New York City.

According to Hello!, Natasha Zinko’s show was staged in collaboration with adult content site OnlyFans. De Matteo previously revealed that she turned to the platform while facing tremendous financial struggles. Speaking on the “Hate to Break It To Ya” podcast in August, she revealed that posting photos of herself helped save her home from foreclosure, although she initially had plans to use OnlyFans as a platform for her podcast.

“So we were going to do the podcast on there and so I set up the page and we were in a really bad spot. We knew that the foreclosure was around the corner. My house flooded, so I couldn’t sell the house quickly. It flooded right as I was getting news of the last foreclosure,” she shared.

It was De Matteo’s kids that jokingly suggested she share her feet on OnlyFans. However, she decided to share a photo of herself in a bikini and “within 75 minutes the [$75,000] lien was paid,” she revealed. She’s continued to make thousands of dollars off the site.

Speaking with host Jamie Kennedy, she shared that her OnlyFans account was really for those who loved her character on “The Sopranos.” “The OnlyFans thing, I always say it’s Adriana’s fan page, because people love her … You want to see more Adriana, go there,” she said.

She’s also hit back at critics for making the account. “I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat,” she shared with Fox News.