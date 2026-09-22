‘In The City’ Stars Whitney Fransway & Kenny Martin Just Took Their Relationship to the Next Level

Bravo’s “In the City” stars Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway are engaged! The couple, who shared the ups and downs of their relationship on the first season of the “Summer House” spinoff, are officially taking the next steps after Martin surprised Fransway with the proposal during their recent vacation to Italy.

According to People, Martin popped the question on Saturday, September 19, in Anacapri, Italy, where stunning white florals awaited Fransway on a balcony of the luxurious Hotel Caesar Augustus, with sweeping views of the Italian cliffside. For Fransway, it was the “easiest yes.”

Kenny Martin & Whitney Fransway Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating

Getty Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway attend The One Party by Uber: New York City at Pier 36 on June 12, 2026 in New York City.

People shared stunning photos from “In the City” stars Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway’s romantic engagement, which took place at a luxurious cliffside hotel perched 1,000 feet above sea level, overlooking the Gulf of Naples in the picturesque town of Anacapri, Italy.

Speaking with the outlet, Martin shared his plans to propose to Fransway at the Hotel Caesar Augustus after the couple celebrated the content creator’s birthday there last summer and had a memorable time. Making sure that the proposal would be a big surprise, Martin told Fransway’s manager to disguise the trip as a brand deal.

Martin made sure the engagement was one to remember, decorating the hotel balcony with stunning white florals, candles, and even hiring a violinist.

“It honestly took me a moment to even process what was happening, and I couldn’t stop crying,” Franway said when she walked in and saw what was about to happen. “With the view and the flowers and the violin, it felt straight out of a storybook. I’m still pinching myself.”

She added, “I was in complete shock, shaking and crying, but it was the easiest ‘yes’ for me. I feel so seen and supported with Kenny.”

Not only did the space look like a dream, but so did Fransway, who wore a white, fitted mini dress that featured long white fringe that went down to the floor. After their engagement, they plan on traveling to Spain to continue the celebration with Fransway’s closest friends.

“It was so emotional for both of us, and we’ve been in a bubble soaking it all in the last few days. We are headed to Spain now to celebrate with some of my girlfriends. I couldn’t be more excited. It still feels surreal.”