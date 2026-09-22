Get To Know Harry Shum Jr.’s Wife & Daughter

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is off to an excellent start. Tonight, the top 14 couples perform to viral songs from the wide world of social media. After taking home the top score during the premiere episode, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are ready to show off their next routine.

Last week, Shum’s family excitedly cheered him on from the audience. Now, fans are curious to learn more about his wife and daughter.

‘Glee’ Alum Harry Shum Jr. Married Actress Shelby Rabara

In 2007, Harry Shum Jr. began dating his wife, actress Shelby Rabara. They got engaged in 2013 during a romantic Hawaiian getaway before marrying in 2015 in Costa Rica. They welcomed their daughter, Xia, in 2019.

Rabara has a successful career as a voice actress. Fans best know her for voicing Snappy in “Toy Story 5” and Peridot in “Steven Universe.”

The couple seems to have quite a bit of fun together, as shown by their silly antics on social media.

“I’m not sure if I’m more stoked on the fact I styled both of us last minute and we happened to be in sync whilst stepping up stairs, and/or the fact that @harryshumjr did an inside double pirouette turn to ‘Get Your Booty on the Floor Tonight’ on the dance floor. It might be the latter. Thanks to @goldhouseco for always hosting us on your dance floor!!! #goldgala2025” Rabara shared on Instagram in 2025.

After the full DWTS season 35 cast list came out, Shelby Rabara posted a hilarious video of herself fantasizing about the upcoming season.

“This EDIT O-MY 😂😂😂” her husband laughed in the comments.

“This edit is absolute GOLD!!!! 🔥😍 We need you for a trio night :))))” Jenna Johnson added.

Dedication Night is week six. As the current frontrunners, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will likely still be around at that point. It seems highly likely that Shelby might make an appearance on the dance floor with them.

The Actor’s Daughter Attended DWTS in Full Formal Wear

Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara welcomed their daughter, Xia, in 2019. While they prefer to keep the 7-year-old’s personal information private, she did appear in the ballroom to cheer on her father.

“There was a little girl in the audience that was dressed to the nines, and I’m wondering if she belonged to you,” a reporter with ABC’S On the Red Carpet asked Shum after premiere night. He smiled in response, delighted Xia enjoyed the show.

“She just loves dressing up,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star explained, noting Xia’s string of pearls. “This was the first time she actually has seen me dance. And you know what she told me? She said, ‘Wow, Dad. This is the first time you didn’t dance so hard.’ Because hip-hop is like, hard. So she’s like, ‘You dance soft. And I liked it.’”

“That was the nicest note,” Shum added, touched by his daughter’s sincerity.

For week two, Harry and Jenna will perform the Viennese waltz to “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls.

See Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson in action when DWTS “Viral Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on ABC. Vote to keep them in the competition.