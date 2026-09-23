DWTS Fans Claim Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. Should Have Different Pros

Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. have all the raw talent to win DWTS. But some fans fear their current pro partnerships might be their downfall.

Across comment sections and online forums on Reddit, fans are voicing frustration over the celebrity dancers’ routines. While Dewan and Shum won’t get new pros this season, they’re arguing that different dancers may have been better choices.

DWTS Fans Believe the Season’s Most Talented Dancers Are With the Wrong Pros

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Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. entered the DWTS ballroom with some of the most impressive dance backgrounds in the show’s history.

While fans deeply appreciate the hard work every pro dancer puts into the season, a growing section of the audience feels that Shum and Dewan’s specific pairings aren’t properly highlighting their strengths. Dewan’s partner is Val Chmerkovskiy, and Shum’s is Jenna Johnson.

As former DWTS Mirrorball winners, both Chmerkovskiy and Johnson bring immense skill and dedication to the ballroom. However, some viewers are questioning whether the pros’ approaches are the ideal fit for two stars with such extensive, specialized dance backgrounds.

A viewer explained, “I loved Jenna D’s dance. But I have to admit it’s not something I feel the need to rewatch. It was good, and I enjoyed it in the moment. But there just wasn’t anything about it that made me want to go back to it.”

They continued, “Harry’s dance, though… such a huge letdown for me. Idk if it’s because I went in with really high expectations, but the choreography completely fell flat. I always LOVE Jenna J’s choreography, and they had such a perfect, beautiful song for it, so I really thought this was going to be one of those dances. Instead, the choreo felt so awkward and disjointed. So many of the choices just felt unnecessary and took away from what could’ve been such a beautiful & emotional.”

Fan Reactions Remain Mixed Over Harry Shum and Jenna Dewan’s Pro Partnerships

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High expectations naturally follow performers with the dance talent of Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan, making every routine subject to intense fan scrutiny. Audience feedback across social media and discussion forums has quickly become a mixed bag of praise and frustration

One follower deduced, “I know that fans think that Jenna/Harry were golden tickets to a mirrorball this season. But I think that any pro who got them would get crushed by the expectations that come along with that. It doesn’t help that people are coming into the dances WANTING to hate it because they hate that Val and Jenna are paired with them.”

“In my opinion, they were judged here long before they even danced. I also think that even if they dance well, a lot of people won’t like them because they’ve already made up their minds that they don’t want to see either Val or Jenna win. It’s a shame, because Harry and Jenna have nothing to do with that,” claimed a second fan.

While the online debate is heating up, it is worth remembering that Shum and Dewan’s ballroom journey is only in Week 2. Both Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are elite, Mirrorball-winning champions. Each has a proven track record of helping their partners adapt, evolve, and hit their stride. With plenty of weeks left in the competition, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan have plenty of time to unleash their full potential and turn in a championship-worthy run.