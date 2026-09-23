Former ‘The View’ Host Looks Back at the Bombshell News She Announced Live on Air

Longtime fans of “The View” know that daytime television is no stranger to behind-the-scenes drama. But, few moments in television history match the shock of one original co-host taking matters into her own hands on live TV.

Decades after Star Jones went completely off-script during a broadcast to announce her exit before producers could control the narrative, the former talk show anchor is looking back at the high-stakes moment that caught her fellow panelists and executives completely off guard.

Star Jones Reveals the Reason Behind Announcing Her Exit on Live TV

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Daytime television has seen its fair share of explosive exits. But few moments shocked the industry quite like an original co-host going completely off-script on live television. However, decades after blindsiding network executives, producers, and her fellow panelists, Star Jones looked back at the high-stakes moment that forever reshaped “The View’s” history.

During an interview for the podcast “Behind the Table,” Star Jones and Joy Behar discussed the infamous moment that occurred during Season 9 of the ABC talk series.

“She pulled a fast one at the end,” Behar said on the show’s “Behind the Table” podcast. She recalled the moment Jones admitted she was departing the show after nine years.

Reportedly, Jones’ announcement came two days earlier than the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, wanted it to. “Yeah, I did,” Jones said. “She’s supposed to say, ‘I’m leaving on Thursday.’ Tuesday, she comes in and says she’s going,” Behar continued. “You might’ve given Barbara a heart attack that day.”

“Don’t say that,” Jones chided Behar. “We both ended up having open-heart surgery. That’s how connected we were. We both had aortic valve problems.”

How Did Star Jones Announce Her ‘View’ Departure?

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In 2006, after nine years as a panelist on “The View,” Star Jones announced her departure from the daytime talk series.

Jones shared her news during a Hot Topics discussion between Walters, Behar, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The women held hands as Jones made the announcement.

“Do you mind? Excuse me for one minute,” Jones said. “Something has been on my heart for a little bit. After much prayer and counsel, I feel like this is the right time to tell you that the show is moving in another direction for its 10th season. I will not be returning as co-host next year.”

“It’s been the most amazing nine years of my entire professional and personal life,” she continued.

Jones concluded, “Barbara, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to sit at this table and sit with you guys. We have a lifetime of memories together. And I’m going to take all of that and the respect I have for all of you with me.”

Reportedly, Walters was unhappy with the way Jones handled the exit. She told the Associated Press, as reported by The Washington Post, “I love Star and was trying to do everything I possibly could. Up until this morning, when I was betrayed — to protect her,” she said.

The Washington Post reported, “Walters claims ABC decided to lose Star because research showed viewers turned on her when she went from overweight and single to skinny and married. Star got blasted in the media over a website that had promoted companies donating items to her wedding party’s gift bags, the AP reminded readers.”

By choosing to control her own narrative on live television, Star Jones turned a standard exit into an unforgettable pop culture moment.