‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Guillermo Rodriguez & Tyler Cameron Take it Off For Fans’ Votes (VIDEO)

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, the remaining contestants will need to earn fans’ votes to keep moving forward. Though Guillermo Rodriguez earns the lowest judges’ scores, he’s widely beloved by viewers all over the country.

Ahead of “Viral Night,” Guillermo and his fellow competitor, Tyler Cameron, came up with a brilliant idea to earn votes. The men went shirtless, bearing it all for their social media audience.

Tyler Cameron & Guillermo Rodriguez Go Shirtless For Fans

When the full “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 cast list came out in early September, fans quickly began discussing who would win and who would leave first. Many fans immediately discounted Guillermo Rodriguez.

While he continuously brings in the lowest judges’ scores, fans keep voting for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star. At the end of the day, fans love watching Guillermo and can’t get enough.

Before this week’s episode, Tyler Cameron teamed up with Guillermo to entice fans to vote for them.

“A little sneak [peek] before tonight with this hottie. Witney is thrilled,” “The Bachelorette” alum captioned a recent Instagram reel.

The clip features Tyler and Guillermo doing their best seductive dance for the camera shirtless. Witney Carson stands behind them, looking utterly unenthused before walking away. The men high-five as Guillermo pats his belly.

“1000000/10,” the official Hulu Instagram account replied in the comments.

“My baby daddy on the right !!!!” DWTS contestant Ciara Miller joked, referencing Guillermo.

“I know Witney and Sharna are tired 😂” another fan added.

Though the video was clearly a joke, it worked in some capacity. Both Tyler Cameron and Guillermo Rodriguez advanced to week three. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and her partner, Alan Bersten, were eliminated at the end of Tuesday night’s episode.

The Talk Show Personality Continues to Steal Fans’ Hearts

Jimmy Kimmel recently checked in with Guillermo on his show ahead of their “Viral Nights” performance.

“I feel great, Jimmy! I feel fantastic,” Guillermo excitedly told his friend.

“You know, he tried really hard this week,” Witney added, before joking they only had to call an ambulance twice. “I’m actually so, so proud of him.”

The performers went on to discuss their Paso Doble for week two. Jimmy Kimmel noted that Witney seems to be dancing “around Guillermo” instead of “with Guillermo.”

“A quite smart approach, don’t you think?” the dancer quipped, noting how her partner rolled around on the floor during premiere night. “I think we’ll do some more dancing this week. You guys are gonna be really proud.”

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The pair earned a 12/30 for their Paso Doble to “Where Have You Been” by Rihanna, but advanced to week three nevertheless. In fact, plenty of fans gushed over the routine.

“Guillermo is legitimately improving and did better than one or two others last night. He has great rhythm and really committed to the style. He’s a genuine contender! ❤️❤️❤️” one fan kindly wrote in the comments of Jimmy Kimmel’s video.

“He’s one of a kind! One of the reasons I’m watching this season is bc of Guillermo! It’s all about having fun! We needed Guillermo on DWTS during these crazy times to bring us joy!” another added.

“Dancing With the Stars” week three kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29. The theme for next week is “Yacht Rock,” so tune in and see how the top 13 couples perform.