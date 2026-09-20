Harry Shum Jr.’s Daughter Has Adorable Reaction to His First DWTS Performance

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is off to a great start with several spectacular performances. “Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. and his partner, Jenna Johnson, impressed the judges with their Cha-cha-cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

They easily secured enough votes to advance in the competition. After the episode ended, Shum received the ultimate compliment from someone who matters more than anyone else.

Harry Shum Jr. Loved the Sweet Feedback From His Daughter

Friends and family members regularly show up to support their loved ones competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” During premiere night, Harry Shum Jr.’s daughter, Xia, proudly cheered on her father from the audience.

ABC’s On the Red Carpet caught up with several “Dancing With the Stars” competitors after their first performances. Right away, they commented on the adorable child.

“There was a little girl in the audience that was dressed to the nines, and I’m wondering if she belonged to you,” the reporter asked as the “Grey’s Anatomy” star began to beam.

“She just loves dressing up,” Shum shared, remarking on her flapper-like ensemble complete with pearls. “This was the first time she actually has seen me dance. And you know what she told me? She said, ‘Wow, Dad. This is the first time you didn’t dance so hard.’ Because hip-hop is like, hard. So she’s like, ‘You dance soft. And I liked it.'”

“That was the nicest note,” the actor continued, sincerely touched by his daughter’s feedback.

Harry Shum Jr. and his wife, “Steven Universe” voice actress Shelby Rabara, welcomed Xia in 2019. She celebrated her 7th birthday in the spring.

The DWTS Contestants Prepare For Week 2

Harry Shum Jr.’s daughter will get another chance to see him “dance soft.” Next week is “Viral Night.” The top 14 contestants will perform a new routine to popular social media songs.

He and Jenna Johnson will perform the Viennese waltz to “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls. So far, the pair haven’t teased their new routine. But they seem to be having a blast in the rehearsal room.

While some viewers have called the actor’s prior dance experience an “unfair advantage,” he doesn’t believe that’s the case at all.

“I think a lot of people who had dance backgrounds don’t make it and don’t make it very far,” he told E! News. “So, I mean, that tells you everything you need to know about what this show is. It’s beyond just dancing.”

“It’s like storytelling: who you are, your personality, your connection between not just your partner, but with the audience,” Shum added. “And that’s what I love about the show. And that’s what really made me really see, because I used to see it as dancing only. And when I watched it last season, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s just so much more.'”

“Viral Night” hits “Dancing With the Stars” at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 on ABC. Tune in and vote for your favorite teams to advance to week three.