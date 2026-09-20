Former ‘Big Brother’ Houseguest, Tyler Crispen, Reacts to Season 28’s Biggest Players

“Big Brother” fans know that watching a season play out can get even more fun when former Houseguests start sharing their thoughts. And as Season 28 gets closer and closer to the finale, Tyler Crispen has been doing exactly that.

Crispen, who finished Season 20 as the runner-up, has been sharing what he thinks about some of the biggest moments from this season on Facebook. He’s posted about current Houseguest Drew Campbell’s decision during the Double Eviction. And a bit of praise for the “Survivor” icons, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens, gameplay so far. It seems like Crispen has been keeping a close eye on what is happening inside the “Big Brother” house.

And honestly, it’s pretty interesting to see what catches the attention of someone like him. Someone who has made it all the way to the end of the game himself.

Tyler Crispen Knows a Thing or Two About ‘Big Brother’

Fans will remember Crispen from Season 20 of “Big Brother,” which aired in 2018. He won three Head of Household (HOH) competitions and three Power of Veto (POV) competitions. Eventually becoming a major player in the Level Six alliance.

Crispen ultimately made it all the way to the Final Two, where he lost the win to Kaycee Clark. However, he still walked away with another major honor after being voted America’s Favorite Player.

Crispen returned to the game in 2020 for “Big Brother: All-Stars” during Season 22. He became part of The Committee alliance and made it to Week 9 before being evicted. So he finished the season in sixth place.

He also returned to the “Big Brother” world during Season 27 as part of the White Locust twist, serving as a host for the now-controversial competition.

Of course, “Big Brother” isn’t the only CBS reality competition Crispen has competed on. He also appeared on Season 2 of MTV’s “The Challenge: USA” in 2023.

So, yep, Crispen has plenty of experience when it comes to seeing how different players approach these games.

Crispen Shares His Thoughts on This Season

Paramount Rick Devens and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

Throughout Season 28, Crispen has been sharing reactions to some of the biggest moments on his Facebook page.

Drew had an opportunity during the Double Eviction to vote out “Survivor” icon Dee. He instead voted to keep her. And that decision sent Yash Patel to the Jury.

Crispen responded by sharing a photo with onscreen text that simply read:

“Drew…”

He later shared another photo with onscreen text that said:

“Well, now we have to put some of the best Big Brother players on Survivor to see if their skills can translate to that game like Dee & Devens did.”

Crispen has also been very complimentary of Rick Devens’ gameplay this season.

One of his posts was captioned, “#bb28 #survivor DEVENS YOU ROCK” while the onscreen text read:

“Devens is proof that playing it safe is not only boring, but straight up bad gameplay.”

He later added a comment saying, “THIS IS A COMPLIMENT BTW.”

And when it comes to Dee, Crispen doesn’t seem to be holding back his praise.

Another post was captioned, “#bb28 whether we like it or not it’s true” with onscreen text that read:

“Dee is the best player this season by 10,000 miles. If you think anything different, you’re lying to yourself.”

Let’s be real, former Houseguests watching from home are always going to have their own opinions about how the current cast is playing. Crispen’s posts give fans another perspective on some of the moves that have been made throughout Season 28.

BB 28 Has One More Major Twist

There is still plenty of game left before the Season 28 finale.

According to recent live feed information, a new twist called The Pharaoh’s Curse has been introduced. The twist only activates if a Houseguest presses a big red button. (Who can resist one of those?)

This twist is expected to change the course of the rest of the season. But we won’t be spoiling things here for anyone who isn’t watching the live feeds. Honestly, fans will want to tune in to see what happens anyways.

With the finale approaching, yep, there isn’t much time left for the remaining Houseguests to make their case for the win.

“Big Brother” airs tonight, Sunday, September 20, at 8:00pm ET on CBS. Then, the remaining episodes are scheduled for:

Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00pm ET (Delayed, “Survivor“ Season Premiere)

Thursday, September 24 at 8:00pm ET (Part 1, Eviction Event)

Friday, September 25 at 8:00pm ET (Part 2, Eviction Event)

Sunday, September 27 at 9:30pm ET (Delayed, MTV Video Music Awards)

Thursday, October 1 at 8:00pm ET (Season 28 Finale)

It seems like Season 28 has managed to give fans plenty to talk about. But there are still a few more episodes to go before we find out who will ultimately make it to the end.

Let’s be real, the final stretch of “Big Brother” is always where things can get especially interesting. And Season 28 isn’t finished just yet.