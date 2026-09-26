See 5 More of Your Favorite Hallmark Stars When They Were Kids

While seeing your favorite stars in movies is undeniably entertaining, finding out what they looked like as children will definitely bring a smile to your face. For instance, we’ve already checked out five of your favorite Hallmark stars as kids — Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyler Hynes and Ashley Williams.

Now, check out Daniel Lissing, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jonathan Bennett, Hunter King and Jesse Metcalfe as little ones.

1. Daniel Lissing

Getty Daniel Lissing

Daniel Lissing was born on October 4, 1981, in Sydney, Australia, which is why he has a genuine accent in “Aussie at Heart,” and, why he apparrently spent plenty of time on local beaches when he was young. On top of that, it appears he also spent time hanging out with friends.

Lissing took to Instagram on November 10, 2025, to share a photo of himself when he was was a kid with his pals seen in the background. The image showed the actor wearing a striped shirt, holding up a single finger and looking away from the camera. Adding a caption, he wrote, “Little me!”

The post prompted plenty of comments from Lissing’s fans, with one person telling the star, “You look so adorable Daniel, cute then and cute now.”

2. Tamera Mowry-Housley

Getty Tamera Mowry-Housley

While you may have regularly seen Tamera Mowry-Housley as a teenager on “Sister, Sister,” you may not have seen her before she was famous.

Fortunately, the actress marked her mother’s birthday on October 27, 2025, by sharing a collection of family photos on Instagram that include shots of the actress as a baby, as a child and as an adult (including as a bride on her wedding day).

3. Jonathan Bennett

Getty Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett is another Hallmark star who found fame when they were still young thanks to his role as Aaron Samuels in 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

Although he’s an adult star nowadays, he’s still just as willing and able to charm others as he was when he was both a teen and a child.

If you want proof that Bennett has always been a charismatic character, just check out a photo that he popped onto Facebook on June 13, 2019, that shows him as a little boy.

He also added a caption, telling his followers, “Alway[s] in my underwear and always smiling, some things never change. #tbt”

4. Hunter King

Getty Hunter King

While Hunter King celebrated her wedding not too long ago, her sister, fellow actress Joey King, marked the Hallmark star’s birthday on October 19, 2020, by posting photos on Instagram of the pair when they were kids.

Joey added a message to her beloved sibling, writing, “When we were kids, ALLLLL I wanted to do was hang out with you, wear matching outfits with you, eat the same things you ate, and just be around you at all times. Instead of doing what any normal person might do which is brush me off because I’m the ‘annoying younger sibling,’ you didnt. Because you’re not normal. You’re extraordinary.”

5. Jesse Metcalfe

Getty Jesse Metcalfe

Along with appearing on the soap opera “Passions” (1999–2004), the drama “Desperate Housewives” (2004–2007; 2009) and the movie “John Tucker Must Die” (2006), as well as Hallmark movies and the channel’s series “Chesapeake Shores” (2016–2021), Jesse Metcalfe also starred on “Dallas” (2012–2014).

When it comes to the latter role, the actor embraced the cattleranching vibe both before and after his time on the show. That includes when he was a child.

Metcalfe made that clear when he posted a couple of photos on Instagram back on August 3, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, “Born to be a cowboy 🤠”

While the first shot shows him as an adult in an outfit with a cowboy-inspired look, the second image shows him as a super-cute child in a cowboy hat and overalls.